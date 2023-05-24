OMAHA, Neb. — Brayden Frazier hit his first career grand slam in the fifth inning and Iowa routed Michigan, 13-3, on Tuesday to begin the Big Ten baseball tournament.
Third-seeded Iowa (40-13) advances to the winners’ bracket for a game on Thursday. Sixth-seeded Michigan (26-27) plays in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.
Frazier’s third home run of the season was the ninth grand slam for the Hawkeyes, who hadn’t had a slam in the conference tournament since 2017.
Jack Whitlock (7-0) got the win after striking out three with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Starter Marcus Morgan also struck out three over four innings, while walking five.
Iowa, which entered averaging 9.1 runs in their last 10 contests, scored six runs in the fifth inning for a 7-1 lead. Sam Petersen added a three-run homer, his 10th of the season, during a four-run seventh.
Michigan starter Connor O’Halloran (8-6) allowed seven earned runs in five innings.
The Hawkeyes will face INDIANA OR ILLINOIS in the second round Thursday.
BASKETBALL
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson has hired Big Ten career scoring leader Calbert Cheaney as his new director of player development. Cheaney had spent the last three seasons on the staff of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. It’s Cheaney’s second coaching round at his alma mater. He was the director of operations in 2011-12. He also helped oversee the internal and external development of Indiana’s players in 2012-13. Cheaney will not be involved with recruiting in his new role.
NEW YORK — Golden State’s Stephen Curry has been selected as this season’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion. The league announced Tuesday it will donate $100,000 on Curry’s behalf to the University of San Francisco Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice. Curry’s off-court interests related to social justice are many.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities say former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges in a fatal shooting on a rival college’s campus last year.
The Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the decision to not charge Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Peake was placed on indefinite suspension shortly after the Nov. 19 shooting death of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. The 21-year-old Peake told authorities that he was lured to UNM’s Albuquerque campus hours before the Aggies were to play the rival Lobos and an exchange of gunfire ensued.
FOOTBALL
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media. The 39-year-old quarterback strained a calf while participating in early stretching and other exercises Tuesday. Rodgers watched quarterback drills and remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes. Rodgers downplayed the injury.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are taking it slowly with safety Damar Hamlin, who is being held back from participating in the team’s first few days of voluntary practices some five months after having a near-death experience on the field. Coach Sean McDermott said the team is taking things one day at a time when asked of Hamlin’s status, while noting the player is present at the facility. McDermott did not provide any timetable as to when Hamlin can begin on-field sessions.
DENVER — The Denver Broncos severed ties with kicker Brandon McManus as they released the last holdover player from the team that won Super Bowl 50.
The 31-year-old McManus announced he was being released on social media shortly before the Broncos made it official. McManus finished his nine-year career with Denver as the second-leading scorer in team history. He connected on a franchise-most 42 field goals of 50 or more yards in the regular season and the playoffs.
HOCKEY
TAMPERE, Finland — Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden, 4-3, to finish the group stage with a perfect record at the hockey world championship.
Samberg’s winner from the slot 1:37 into overtime clinched first place for the United States in Group A, two points in front of Sweden, ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal games. The Americans led 3-1 in the third period but Leo Carlsson scored his second goal before Timothy Liljegren equalized with 2:31 left to force overtime.
In the Latvia’s capital of Riga, Canada defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 to finish second in Group B.