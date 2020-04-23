FILE - In this April 1, 2001, file photo, Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, center, holds up the National Championship trophy after Notre Dame defeated Purdue 68-66 for the 2001 Women's Final Four Championship in St. Louis. At left is Imani Dunbar and Ruth Riley is at right. McGraw abruptly retired Wednesday, April 22, 2020, stepping down from Notre Dame after a Hall of Fame coaching career that includes two national championships in 33 seasons. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)