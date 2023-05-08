SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Chicago Blackhawks have won the NHL draft lottery and the right to select Connor Bedard with the first pick, parlaying one of their worst seasons in decades into a potentially franchise-altering player.
It’s the second time the Blackhawks have won the lottery in the past two decades, and the previous victory in 2007 netted them Patrick Kane, who helped them win the Stanley Cup three times between 2010 and 2015. Bedard can now step into the void filled by the departures of Kane and longtime captain Jonathan Toews and become the new face of the Original Six organization.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly unveiled a placard featuring the Blackhawks logo Monday night, signifying they had gotten the No. 1 pick. Chicago had the third-highest odds of winning the lottery at 11.5%, behind Anaheim’s 25.5% and Columbus’ 13.5%.
League-worst Anaheim won the lottery for the second pick and will get to choose among a trio of talented forwards: Canadian Adam Fantilli, Russian Matvei Michkov and Swede Leo Carlsson. Columbus is set to pick third.
But Bedard has been the presumptive top pick in the 2023 draft for several years, considered the best prospect available since Connor McDavid eight years ago and making this lottery nearly as anticipated as that or the drawing in 2005 for Sidney Crosby.
Bedard, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, led all junior players across Canada with 72 goals and 143 points this past season while playing for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. He doesn’t turn 18 until July.
BASEBALL
Brewers reverse course on beer sales
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have changed their minds about extending beer sales beyond the seventh inning of home games.
The Brewers were among a handful of teams that extended beer sales through the eighth inning in response to the shorter games this season following the pitch clock’s arrival. Starting with their game Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers are going back to their previous policy of shutting down beer sales after the seventh inning.
Royals’ place Yarbrough on injured list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list with what was classified as “head fractures” after taking a 106-mph line drive off the right side of his face Sunday. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Yarbrough has three non-displaced fractures in different spots around his right eye.
Braves activate d’Arnaud from IL
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves activated catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the injured list on Monday, one month after he sustained a concussion in a collision at home plate.
D’Arnaud played three games on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, going hitless in eight at-bats with two walks. That was good enough for the Braves to bring him back ahead of a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox.
Catcher Chadwick Tromp was optioned to Gwinnett.
BASKETBALL
NBA fines Jokic $25K, no suspension
DENVER — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the league Monday for making improper contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
No suspension, though. The two-time NBA MVP is all set for Game 5 on Tuesday night in Denver, with the second-round series tied at 2-2.
Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins apologized Monday after using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.
West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it was reviewing the matter.
During a call to Cincinnati radio station WLW, Huggins, a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player from Xavier, a Jesuit school and the Bearcats’ crosstown rival.
FOOTBALL
K-State, Klieman close to extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State and Chris Klieman are finalizing a new contract that would give the football coach a substantial pay raise while keeping him tied to the program for the next eight seasons, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The contract will have a total value of $44 million, making Klieman one of the better-paid coaches in the Big 12, according to the source.
GOLF
Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson
McKINNEY, Texas — Jordan Spieth withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson on Monday with an injury to his left wrist, raising questions about how fit he will be for the PGA Championship next week. His withdrawal leaves only four of the top 25 in the world ranking.
