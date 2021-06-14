Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.
The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central. Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where its won six in a row and nine of 10.
The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 and recorded the game’s only RBI.
St. Louis has dropped three straight and 11 of 13 to fall one game below .500 at 32-33.
Davies (4-3) struck out six and walked two in 6 2/3 innings to win his second straight start.
The Cubs scored twice in the third. Eric Sogard led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when shortstop Paul DeJong misplayed a grounder by Joc Pederson for an error with two out. Two batters later, Pederson scored on a single by Rizzo.
Brewers 5, Pirates 2 — At Milwaukee: Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer off David Bednar (0-1), Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep to win for the 14th time in 16 games.
Braves 6, Marlins 4 — At Miami: Drew Smyly (3-3) allowed two runs over five innings on his 32nd birthday to help Atlanta stop a a four-game slide. Miami’s Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, going 3-for-3 with a walk and getting hit by a pitch.
Nationals 5, Giants 0 — At Washington: Kyle Schwarber became the sixth player in the history of the Washington Nationals and Montreal Expos franchise to homer in both the first and second innings, driving in four runs.
Reds 6, Rockies 2 — At Cincinnati: Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer and Cincinnati won for the 10th time in 13 games to move over .500 for the first time since it was 9-8.
Padres 7, Mets 3 — At New York: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Jacob Barnes in the seventh inning, his 19th homer this season. and Manny Machado followed with a home run as San Diego stopped a four-game slide.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 4, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Carlos Rodón (6-2) took a no-hit bid into the seventh before Eric Haase’s one-out double, and Chicago completed a three-game sweep. Rodón allowed one run and one hit in seven innings. Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save. José Abreu hit a go-ahead single in the fourth off Tyler Alexander (0-1).
Astros 14, Twins 3 — At Minneapolis: Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series, with three doubles and four RBIs. Houston had a season-high 20 hits and took two of three from the Twins. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings due to right forearm soreness that first bothered him June 1. In his second start since returning, he allowed three runs and six hits.
Mariners 6, Indians 2 — At Cleveland: Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (7-4) after replacing Mitch Haniger, who was helped from the field after bruising his left knee when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning.
Rays 7, Orioles 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Randy Arozarena hit his first career grand slam, Tampa Bay relievers threw seven no-hit innings, and the Rays handed Baltimore its 15th consecutive road loss, the club’s worst road skid since it moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954.
Blue Jays 18, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs in the blowout win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for Toronto.
Athletics 6, Royals 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Chris Bassitt escaped a scary line drive to win his seventh straight decision and Matt Olson homered twice for Oakland.
INTERLEAGUE
Phillies 7, Yankees 0 — At Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (5-4) allowed three hits and struck out nine in 7 2/3 innings, and Philadelphia completed a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500 at 32-31. Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7-for-13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs.
Dodgers 5, Rangers 3 — At Los Angeles: Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs as Los Angeles held off Texas.
Angels 10, Diamondbacks 3 — At Phoenix: Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the first, Patrick Sandoval pitched four-hit ball into the seventh and Los Angeles won its sixth straight game.