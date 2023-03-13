WBC Baseball Japan Australia
Shohei Ohtani of Japan rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Australia during their Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

 Eugene Hoshiko The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer that landed just below his image on a video advertising board, sending Japan to a 7-1 victory over Australia in the World Baseball Classic on Sunday night in Tokyo.

Ohtani also walked twice and finished with four RBIs. His first-inning drive traveled an estimated 448 feet.

