A capsule look at NFC teams heading into this week’s draft:
NFC NORTH
7. DETROIT LIONS (5-11)
FREE AGENCY: Detroit signed RB Jamaal Williams, DE Charles Harris, LB Alex Anzalone, WRs WR Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond and Damion Ratley, DB Corn Elder, CB Quinton Dunbar, FS Dean Marlowe, QB Tim Boyle, K Randy Bullock. Re-signed DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LS Don Muhlbach. The Lions lost WRs Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Danny Amendola, PR Jamal Agnew, RB Adrian Peterson, LB Jarrad Davis, K Matt Prater, CBs Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman and Darryl Roberts, LB Reggie Ragland, Gs Oday Aboushi and Joe Dahl, DE Everson Griffen, DBs Miles Killebrew and Duron Harmon, LB Christian Jones, TE Jesse James, QB Chase Daniel, DT Danny Shelton, TE Josh Hill.
THEY NEED: WR, DL, OL LB, DB.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, C, TE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater, Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II.
OUTLOOK: General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have to find a dynamic player to help in the first round and many more picks after that to help turn around a team that lost 33 games the last three years. Detroit’s defense was one of the worst statistically in NFL history last season and desperately needs an influx of talent and depth at each position group.
14. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9)
FREE AGENCY: Lost S Anthony Harris, LB Eric Wilson, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Jaleel Johnson and RB Mike Boone. Released T Riley Reiff, TE Kyle Rudolph, DT Shamar Stephen and K Dan Bailey. Signed DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, S Xavier Woods, DE Stephen Weatherly, CB Mackensie Alexander and LB Nick Vigil. Acquired G Mason Cole via trade from Arizona. Re-signed T Rashod Hill, G Dakota Dozier, RB Ameer Abdullah and WR Chad Beebe.
THEY NEED: G, T, DE, WR, CB.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, LB, S, TE, C.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Michigan DE Kwity Paye, Miami DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami DE Gregory Rousseau, USC G Alijah Vera-Tucker, Virginia Tech T Christian Darrisaw.
OUTLOOK: After releasing Reiff for salary cap savings, the Vikings must replace their most reliable blocker on a line that has had plenty of room for improvement over the last several seasons. Ezra Cleveland, the 2020 second-round pick, could take one of the bookend spots opposite Brian O’Neill. Hill will be in the mix, too. If Cleveland moves back to his natural position, though, the need at guard becomes even greater. As talented and productive as the WR tandem of Jefferson and Adam Thielen is, Cousins could use a more potent third option.
20. CHICAGO BEARS (8-9)
FREE AGENCY: Lost QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Kyle Fuller, KR/RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Barkevious Mingo, DE Brent Urban, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, DT John Jenkins, G Rashaad Coward, WR DeAndre Carter. Signed QB Andy Dalton, RB Damien Williams, WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE Angelo Blackson, LB Christian Jones, OL Elijah Wilkinson, CB Desmond Trufant. Re-signed S Deon Bush, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, CB Michael Joseph, LS Patrick Scales, S Tashaun Gipson.
THEY NEED: OT, QB, CB, WR, LB.
THEY DON’T NEED: K, DL.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oklahoma State OT Tevin Jenkins, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, Florida WR Kadarius Toney, Mississippi WR Elijah Moore, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman.
OUTLOOK: The Bears have a first-round pick for the first time since they took linebacker Roquan Smith at No. 8 overall in 2018. And the heat is on general manager Ryan Pace and Nagy to get it right. Smith is Pace’s only first-rounder remaining with the Bears. Receiver Kevin White (No. 7 in 2015) was a bust. Trubisky (No. 2 in 2017) and linebacker Leonard Floyd (No. 9 in 2016) never produced the way the team hoped. The Bears need a young quarterback to go with Dalton and Nick Foles and could use more playmakers on offense. They also created a big hole when they let Fuller go for salary-cap reasons, though Trufant helps in that area.
No. 29 GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4)
FREE AGENCY: Lost DE Montravius Adams, QB Tim Boyle, C Corey Linsley, G Lane Taylor, RB Jamaal Williams. Released LB Christian Kirksey, TE John Lovett, OT Rick Wagner. Signed LS Joe Fortunato. Re-signed RB Aaron Jones, CB Kevin King, TE Marcedes Lewis, DE Tyler Lancaster, S Will Redmond.
THEY NEED: CB, DL, OL, WR.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama DT Christian Barmore, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, Kentucky LB Jamin Davis, Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr., Georgia CB Eric Stokes.
OUTLOOK: GM Brian Gutekunst has traded within the first round each of the last three years, so don’t be surprised if the Packers move out of the No. 29 spot. The Packers focused on long-term development rather than short-term needs last year with a draft strategy that included trading up four spots to take Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round. After coming so close to the Super Bowl the last two years, do they concentrate this time on guys who can help immediately?
NFC EAST
10. DALLAS COWBOYS (6-10)
FREE AGENCY: Prescott signed $160 million, four-year contract to avoid a second straight year on the franchise tag. Dallas lost backup QB Andy Dalton, CB Chidobe Awuzie, S Xavier Woods, DE Aldon Smith, LB Joe Thomas, T Cameron Erving, TE Blake Bell. Re-signed CB Jourdan Lewis, DT Antwaun Woods, WR Noah Brown, WR Cedrick Wilson, CB C.J. Goodwin, WR Malik Turner, DE Ron’Dell Carter. Signed were S Keanu Neal, S Malik Hooker, S Damontae Kazee, S Jayron Kearse, LS Jake McQuaide, DT Carlos Watkins, DE Brent Urban, DE Tarell Basham, T Ty Nsekhe, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, P Bryan Anger.
THEY NEED: CB, S, LB, DL, OL.
THEY DON’T NEED: WR, RB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn.
OUTLOOK: The Cowboys believe they have the offense to compete for championships, so defense would appear to be the focus of the draft beginning with the 10th pick. But Dallas hasn’t hesitated taking the best player on its board in the past, even if it’s another offensive weapon.
11. NEW YORK GIANTS (6-10)
FREE AGENCY: Re-signed DL Leonard Williams after giving him franchise tag, as well as LB Devante Downs, DT Austin Johnson, LS Casey Kreiter, WR C.J. Board. Renegotiated contracts of T Nate Solder and TE Levine Toilolo. Lost DT Dalvin Tomlinson, LB Kyler Fackrell, QB Colt McCoy. Released G Kevin Zeitler, WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo, WR Cody Core. Major signings were WR Kenny Golladay, TE Kyle Rudolph and CB Adoree Jackson. Also signed DT Danny Shelton, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, QB Mike Glennon, OL Zach Fulton, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Reggie Ragland, WR John Ross, OL Jonotthan Harrison, RB Devontae Booker, FB Cullen Gillaspia, TE Cole Hikutini, DB Joshua Kalu, DB Chris Milton.
THEY NEED: WR, CB, OL, Edge, RB (in lower rounds).
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, PK, TE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith; South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn; Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater.
OUTLOOK: GM Dave Gettleman filled a lot of holes for 2021 in free agency by handing out one-year contracts. Top defensive lineman Leonard Williams was re-signed to a long-term deal after being franchised, and free agency netted top performers in wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree Jackson. The money to sign them became available through the release of veterans and renegotiated contracts. With the No. 11 pick, the Giants will try to solidify an area.
12. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 4-11-1
FREE AGENCY: Lost DB Jalen Mills, LB Nate Gerry, DE Vinny Curry, S Rudy Ford, LB Duke Riley, QB Nate Sudfeld, P Cameron Johnston. Signed S Anthony Harris, QB Joe Flacco, LB Kyle Wilson, S Andrew Adams. Re-signed RB Jordan Howard, DT Hassan Ridgeway.
THEY NEED: OL, DL, CB, S, LB, WR.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, Penn State LB Micah Parsons.
OUTLOOK: GM Howie Roseman already traded down from No. 6 to acquire a 2022 first-round pick and there’s a possibility he can move further down or even back up. The Eagles have 11 picks and it’s unlikely they’ll use all of them, especially because Roseman enjoys wheeling and dealing.
19. WASHINGTON (7-10)
FREE AGENCY: Lost CB Ronald Darby, CB Fabian Moreau, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, LB Ryan Anderson. Released Smith, LS Nick Sundberg. Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Curtis Samuel, WR Adam Humphries, CB William Jackson, CB Darryl Roberts, C Tyler Larsen, LB David Mayo.
THEY NEED: OT, LB, TE, QB, RB, WR, S.
THEY DON’T NEED: DL, G, C, CB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw, Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins, USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker.
OUTLOOK: Washington has legitimate holes to fill at left tackle a year after trading Trent Williams, and at linebacker after losing Pierre-Louis in free agency. Even after signing Fitzpatrick, there’s still a temptation to trade up for a quarterback. The safer bet would be drafting Darrisaw or another offensive lineman at 19 and taking a flier on a developmental signal caller on Day 2 or 3.
NFC SOUTH
4. ATLANTA FALCONS (4-12)
FREE AGENCY: Lost C Alex Mack, RB Todd Gurley, RB Brian Hill, S Keanu Neal, S Damontae Kazee. Released RB Ito Smith, OG James Carpenter, S Ricardo Allen, DE Allen Bailey, QB Kurt Benkert. And QB Matt Schaub retired. Signed RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris, CB Fabian Moreau, RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Barkevious Mingo, S Duron Harmon, OL Josh Andrews, DT Jonathan Bullard, LB Brandon Copeland, P Dom Maggio. Re-signed K Younghoe Koo, DE Steven Means, TE Jaeden Graham, DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, CB Tyler Hall, WR Christian Blake. Acquired (via trade) TE Lee Smith from Buffalo for 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
THEY NEED: QB, RB, CB, DL, C, G.
THEY DON’T NEED: WR, PK, P, LB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State, TE Kyle Pitts, Florida, OT Penei Sewell, Oregon, QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State.
OUTLOOK: The last time the Falcons entered the draft with a new general manager, they made quarterback Matt Ryan the No. 3 overall pick in 2008. Newly hired GM Terry Fontenot may use his first draft pick in Atlanta to select Ryan’s successor — even though the quarterback, who will be 36 this season, is still productive. A third consecutive losing season drove home the point that an offense led by Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley isn’t enough to make up for such glaring weaknesses as a lack of pass protection and a weak pass rush.
8. CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-11)
FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Curtis Samuel, RB Mike Davis, DE Efe Obada, DL Zach Kerr, OL Chris Reed, CB Corn Elder, DE Stephen Weatherly, P Michael Palardy, TE Chris Manhertz, OL Tyler Larsen, FB Alex Armah. Signed LB Haason Reddick, CB A.J. Bouye, LB Denzel Perryman, OL Cam Erving, OL Pat Elflein, OL Martez Ivey, WR David Moore, CB Rashaan Melvin, TE Dan Arnold, LB Frankie Luvu. Re-signed OT Taylor Moton (franchise tag), OL John Miller, WR Brandon Zylstra, WR Keith Kirkwood, K Joey Slye, TE Colin Thompson, OT Trent Scott, LS J.J. Jansen. Traded for QB Sam Darnold.
THEY NEED: LT, DT, G, TE, FB.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, WR, LB, K, P.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, Florida TE Kyle Pitts, Oregon OL Penei Sewell, Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II.
OUTLOOK: Sure, the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold, but that doesn’t preclude them from taking a QB at No. 8 New GM Scott Fitterer comes from the Seahawks, where they have a history of trading down, so that’s a possibility. Expect the focus this year to be on offensive players after the Panthers used all seven picks on defense a year ago.
28. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (13-5)
FREE AGENCY: Lost DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Sheldon Rankins, TE Jared Cook, FB Michael Burton, DB Justin Hardee. Released CB Janoris Jenkins, WR Emmanuel Sanders, TE Josh Hill, G Nick Easton, LB Kwon Alexander, P Thomas Morstead. Traded DT Malcom Brown. Acquired TE Nick Vannett, EDGE Tanoh Kpassagnon, FB Alex Armah. Re-signed QB Jameis Winston, CB P.J. Williams, RB Ty Montgomery, RB Dwayne Washington, OT James Hurst, OL Will Clapp, DL Noah Spence, S J.T. Gray, DL Marcus Willoughby. Franchise-tagged S Marcus Williams.
THEY NEED: CB, DT, EDGE, WR, LB.
THEY DON’T NEED: S, RB, QB, RB, OL.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins.
OUTLOOK: The Saints still have many of their most productive players from their recent run of NFC titles: Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, LB Damario Davis and DE Cam Jordan. But there is very little depth after gutting the roster of veteran regulars to get under the salary cap. Payton has said he has a healthy competition between Hill and Winston to succeed Drew Brees, but the Saints will want more talent in the defensive backfield, along the defensive line and at receiver. They also won’t likely pass up a prospect at QB or linebacker.
32. TAMPA BAY BUCCANNERS (15-5)
FREE AGENCY: When Bruce Arians and Jason Licht vowed to “keep the band together” to enhance the prospect of repeating as champs next season, the odds of actually retaining all of the club’s key players seemed remote. Somehow, the coach and general manager found a way to navigate a tight salary-cap situation and actually get it done. Tampa Bay placed the franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin, re-signed LBs Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David, and brought back TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Leonard Fournette, and DL Ndamukong Suh on one-year deals. Brady helped by signing an extension that’ll not only give him a shot at playing until he’s at least 45, but provided much-needed salary-cap relief.
THEY NEED: DT, CB, RB, OL, EDGE.
THEY DON’T NEED: TE, WR, S, LB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr., Clemson RB Travis Etienne.
OUTLOOK: With all 22 starters returning, the Bucs enter the draft without a pressing need for maybe the first time in franchise history. The team’s top two picks a year ago, right tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., became immediate starters. With no gaping holes to fill, the focus this year will be on finding players with potential to take on bigger roles in 2022.
NFC WEST
3. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (6-10)
FREE AGENCY: The 49ers spent much of the offseason bringing back key pieces with LT Trent Williams the biggest prize to stay. San Francisco also retained versatile FB Kyle Juszczyk, CBs Jason Verrett and K’Waun Williams, NT D.J Jones and S Jaquiski Tartt. The biggest outside additions were C Alex Mack and edge rusher Samson Ebukam. They lost DE Kerry Hyder.
THEY NEED: QB, CB, WR, DE.
THEY DON’T NEED: LB, DT.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, Alabama QB Mac Jones.
OUTLOOK: The 49ers made a big move in March by trading the No. 12 pick and two future first-round selections to move up to No. 3 to take a QB. With Garoppolo missing 23 games the past three seasons, the Niners wanted a more dependable option at quarterback. The plan currently is to keep Garoppolo for 2021, which would allow the rookie QB time to develop. The rest of the roster is in pretty good shape.
16. ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-8)
FREE AGENCY: Lost RB Kenyan Drake, LB Haason Reddick, CB Patrick Peterson, WR Trent Sherfield, DL Angelo Blackson and TE Dan Arnold. Released K Brett Maher. Signed DL J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, K Matt Prater, CB Malcolm Butler, G Brian Winters, S Shawn Williams and QB Colt McCoy. Re-signed S Chris Banjo, LB Tanner Vallejo, RT Kelvin Beachum, LB Markus Golden, P Andy Lee, OL Max Garcia, TE Darrell Daniels, S Charles Washington, LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Zeke Turner and LB Kylie Fitts. Traded for C Rodney Hudson from Oakland. Lost C Mason Cole in trade with Minnesota.
THEY NEED: CB, DL, TE.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, Alabama DL Christian Barmore, Georgia EDGE Azeez Olujari, Penn State LB Micah Parsons.
OUTLOOK: GM Steve Keim has been aggressive during the offseason, boosting the Cardinals with Pro Bowl-caliber veterans such as Watt, Green, Hudson and Prater. Arizona doesn’t have glaring holes but could definitely use help in the secondary, particularly at cornerback.
56. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (12-5)
FREE AGENCY: Lost CBs Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, RB Carlos Hyde, WRs Phillip Dorsett and David Moore, TE Jacob Hollister, DE Jonathan Bullard. Signed DEs Kerry Hyder, Jr. and Aldon Smith, TE Gerald Everett, DT Al Woods, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB Pierre Desir. Acquired (via trade) G Gabe Jackson. Re-signed RB Chris Carson, DEs Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa, DT Poona Ford, C/G Ethan Pocic, G Jordan Simmons, T Cedric Ogbuehi, CB Damarious Randall.
THEY NEED: CB, WR, OL, DE.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, LB, K, P.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky, OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater.
OUTLOOK: The Seahawks have never gone into a draft under GM John Schneider with fewer picks. Seattle has three selections and none between No. 129 in the fourth round and No. 250 in the seventh. It seems unfathomable they won’t figure out a way to add a pick or two, but this is not the year they expect the draft to replenish needs.
57. LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-7)
FREE AGENCY: Lost S John Johnson, CB Troy Hill, C Austin Blythe, RB Malcolm Brown, TE Gerald Everett, LS Jake McQuaide, DL Morgan Fox, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Samson Ebukam. Traded DT Michael Brockers. Acquired QB Matthew Stafford. Signed WR DeSean Jackson. Re-signed LB Leonard Floyd, CB Darious Williams.
THEY NEED: C, ILB, S, EDGE, DL.
THEY DON’T NEED: WR, QB, RB, OT.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey, Wisconsin-Whitewater C-G Quinn Meinerz, Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai, Oregon S Jevon Holland.
OUTLOOK: Barring a hugely unlikely trade up, GM Les Snead won’t make a first-round pick for the fifth consecutive season. He also doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2022 or 2023. Four defensive starters must be replaced, and rookies could be key backups on both sides of the ball as Stafford attempts to lead the Rams back to the Super Bowl.