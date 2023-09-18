Packers Falcons Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes the ball in the pocket as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison defends during the second half Sunday in Atlanta. The Falcons won, 25-24.

 Brynn Anderson The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur wanted to blame crowd noise for a failed fourth-and-1 sneak by Jordan Love that opened the door for Atlanta's go-ahead touchdown drive.

It turns out LaFleur was just being kind, trying to take his young quarterback off the hook following Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

