LOS ANGELES — Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers’ first superstar, among the first in an emerging National Basketball Association, and a fixture on the L.A. basketball scene for the better part of half a century, has died of natural causes in Los Angeles. Baylor, who coached briefly after his Hall of Fame 14-season playing career ended, then had a 22-year run as an executive with L.A.’s other NBA team, the Clippers, died Monday morning, the Lakers announced on Twitter. He was 86. An undersized power forward at 6-foot-5, Baylor dazzled with a variety of athletic moves that often left defenders flat-footed as he sailed by for one of his signature running bank shots or pulled up for a hanging jump shot. A 10-time All-NBA first team selection and 11-time All-Star, Baylor was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977. Although primarily a scorer, he was nonetheless a complete player, finishing his career with 23,149 points, 3,650 assists and 11,463 rebounds in 846 games, all with the Lakers in Minneapolis and Los Angeles.
Illini’s Cockburn targeted by racist post
INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn is the second player to face racist comments on social media following a loss in the NCAA Tournament. Cockburn shared on Instagram a racist social media post directed at him after the top-seeded Illini lost to No. 8 Loyola Chicago on Sunday. Cockburn, who was born in Jamaica but later moved to New York, posted a screenshot of the post and responded by writing: “I blame his parents.”
Minnesota picks Johnson as next head coach
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hired Ben Johnson as its new men’s basketball coach Monday, giving the former Gophers player and assistant a five-year contract — and favoring relationships over experience in the latest attempt to lift a long-middling program up to the top of the Big Ten. Johnson will replace Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and then took the job at New Mexico. The 40-year-old Johnson, whose base salary will begin at $1.95 million, was on staff under Pitino with the Gophers for five seasons before spending the last three years at Xavier.
Rose rejoins Knicks after bout with COVID
NEW YORK — Derrick Rose rejoined the New York Knicks on Monday, though it’s unclear when he will play again as he recovers from COVID-19. Rose hasn’t played since Feb. 28. He missed the final two games before the All-Star break and all six games so far in the second half of the season.
Fox scores 30, Kings beat Cavaliers
CLEVELAND — De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Tyrese Haliburton had a career-high 28 and the Sacramento Kings completed their longest road trip of the season with a 119-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Thunder shoot down Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder relied on strong 3-point shooting Monday night to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 112-103. FOOTBALL
Bears sign LB Attaochu to 2-year deal
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed former Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year contract. The team announced the deal Sunday night, but financial terms were not disclosed. The 28-year-old Attaochu spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and had 8 1/2 sacks, including five last year, in 25 games. Attaochu has 20 1/2 career sacks, 128 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits.
Texans QB Watson facing 13 lawsuits
HOUSTON — Six more women on Monday filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, bringing the total number of such lawsuits against the NFL player to 13. The claims in the six new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, are similar those in the earlier cases. One of the latest lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her on March 5 in Atlanta and that his behavior “is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.” BASEBALL
Blue Jays’ Yates to miss several weeks
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Kirby Yates will miss several weeks because of a strained muscle in his forearm. Yates was expected to be Toronto’s closer after signing a $5.5 million, one-year deal in the offseason.
Owings, Cron get $1M deals from Rockies
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chris Owings gets a $1 million salary as part of his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses. Owings agreed to a minor league contract in January, and the Rockies selected the contract of the middle infielder and outfielder to the 40-man roster on Saturday along with the contract of first baseman C.J. Cron.
