Hip-Hop at 50 NBA
FILE - Rapper Jay-Z, left, shakes hands with NBA All-Star Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Feb. 19, 2006. Just as a movie soundtrack helps viewers follow the action of the narrative through each plot twist, hip-hop has done the same for basketball via the NBA. A legacy was passed to Iverson when he entered the NBA in 1996, embodying hip-hop culture in everything he did, from his clothes to his corn rows. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

 LM OTERO The Associated Press

From his booth at the corner of the court, Miami Heat disc jockey M Dot has a front-row look at the harmonious fusion of basketball and music.

M Dot — real name Michael Hankerson — has watched LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to Jimmy Butler nod their heads in pregame layup lines to songs from artists like Drake and Jeezy. He's seen fans mumble song lyrics between cheers, and rap artists hype up the crowd during timeouts.

