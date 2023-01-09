Lions Packers Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during the second half Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost, 20-16, to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs.

After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.

