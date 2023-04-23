ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Chicago White Sox signed veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
The signing was announced before the White Sox’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
Piscotty, 32, has spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals (2015-17) and Oakland Athletics (2018-22). He was signed by the San Francisco Giants in February but was released on March 29.
Recommended for you
Piscotty has a .255 batting average and .324 on-base-percentage, with 93 homers and 354 RBIs in 726 career MLB games.
In 42 games with Oakland last year, Piscotty hit .190 with five homers and 14 RBIs.
The Athletics released Piscotty last August to allow for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.
Pirates extend Shelton contract
PITTSBURGH — Manager Derek Shelton’s contract was extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team’s 14-7 start its best since 1992.
Shelton’s contract was set to expire after this season. The Pirates announced the new deal Saturday but did not specify a length. Shelton entered the season with a 142-242 record over three years.
Rays’ Springs to have Tommy John surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on Monday.
Rays manager Kevin Cash made the announcement before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Springs was moved from the 15- to the 60-day injured list.
Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who specializes in the elbow ligament replacement procedure, will operate.
Marlins’ Alcantara misses start
CLEVELAND — Miami Marins ace Sandy Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday at Cleveland with biceps tendinitis, but the team said he is not expected to be placed on the injured list.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is sidelined with what the team called “very mild” tendinitis. Alcantara was pushed back to start in the series at Atlanta that begins Monday. Alcantara is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA in four starts and had been lined up to possibly face Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner.
AUTO RACING
Burton survives Xfinity crash-fest
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Jeb Burton won his second career Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in a Saturday crash-fest that had two red-flag stoppages and took more than three hours to complete.
Burton won in double overtime driving for Jordan Anderson Racing, which scored its first career victory when Burton crossed the finish line. Fittingly for this race, multiple cars crashed behind Burton as he took the checkered flag. And, Burton was unable to do a victory burnout because he broke the transmission on his Chevrolet.
TENNIS
Rublev, Lajovic to Srpska Open final
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina — Second-seeded Andrey Rublev reached his second final in two weeks at the Srpska Open on Saturday. Rublev took out Alex Molcan of Slovakia, 6-2, 6-4, and has yet to drop a set this week. He won Monte Carlo last weekend for his 13th career title. In today’s final, Rublev faces Dusan Lajovic, who followed his upset of top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Friday by progressing to his third career final.
Van de Zandschulp, Rune to meet again
MUNICH — Botic van de Zandschulp has another chance against defending champion Holger Rune in the final of the BMW Open after both players won their semifinals on Saturday. The 19-year-old Rune saved all eight break points he faced to beat Australia’s Christopher O’Connell, 6-3, 6-2. Van de Zandschulp defeated the second-seeded Taylor Fritz, 6-4, 7-6 (2), in their semifinal.
Swiatek, Sabalenka to Stuttgart final
STUTTGART, Germany — Defending champion Iga Swiatek will again play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Grand Prix after they came through their semifinals on Saturday. Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury. Swiatek was leading, 3-0. Sabalenka eased into the final for the third straight year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova.
Alcaraz to face Tsitsipas in Barcelona final
BARCELONA, Spain — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz eased into the final of the Barcelona Open after seeing off Daniel Evans, 6-2, 6-2, on Saturday. The second-ranked Alcaraz will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final after the Greek advanced by beating Lorenzo Musetti, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, on the outdoor clay court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.