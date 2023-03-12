Giants Football
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plays during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Rourke

Daniel Jones turned one decent season into a mega-money contract that raises the standard in the NFL.

Once the New York Giants gave Jones a deal worth $160 million over four years — $82 million is reportedly guaranteed for the first two seasons — the price tag went up for quarterbacks around the league. Way up.

