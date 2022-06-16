NEW YORK — As FIFA prepares to announce the 2026 World Cup sites today — and make high-profile cuts — Alan Rothenberg thought back to when stadiums were picked for the 1994 tournament he headed in the United States.
“They gave the rights to the host country, and the host country basically ran the whole thing,” he said. “Here, everything is done in-house by FIFA. So it’s been a really long and arduous process. The terms have been incredibly difficult for cities to cope with.”
Seventeen stadiums in 16 areas remained in contention to be among 10-12 selected from the U.S. for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada. The U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA’s plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.
Last time, the nine U.S. stadiums were announced during a Waldorf-Astoria news conference 816 days before the opener. This time, the decisions will be revealed by FIFA in a Fox television studio 1,456 days before the likely start.
BASEBALL
Brewers closer Hader to paternity list
NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Brewers put closer Josh Hader on the paternity list before Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets and expect him to miss three days.
Hader began Wednesday tied with San Diego’s Taylor Rogers for the MLB lead with 19 saves. The left-hander is 0-1 with a 0.92 ERA in 21 appearances this year.
Hader has pitched only three times since May 30. Milwaukee had won just twice in its last 13 games.
The Brewers replaced Hader by activating Chi Chi González and adding him to their bullpen. González was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after getting designated for assignment Saturday.
Rays place Rasmussen on injured list
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a strained left hamstring.
Rasmussen last pitched Friday at Minnesota, and the IL move with the 26-year-old right-hander was made retroactive to Sunday. Right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. was recalled from the taxi squad before Wednesday night’s game at the New York Yankees.
Rockies’ Kinley likely to miss rest of season
DENVER — Colorado Rockies setup man Tyler Kinley will likely miss the rest of the season with a flexor tear in his right elbow. Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that an MRI revealed the tear and a sprain in Kinley’s pitching elbow. He’s scheduled to undergo a procedure soon and Black did not rule out the need for Tommy John surgery.
3-ump crew works Astros-Rangers game
ARLINGTON, Texas — A three-man umpiring crew worked the game between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers on Wednesday after umpire David Rackley was ruled out due to health and safety protocols.
“Consistent with protocols, the remainder of the crew has followed the appropriate steps, and the game will proceed under a three-umpire system,” Major League Baseball said in a statement, without elaborating.
FOOTBALL
Army-Navy game headed to New England
The Army-Navy game will be played in New England for the first time, the service academies announced Wednesday as they revealed the five cities that will host the game over the next five years.
Next year’s game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., home of the New England Patriots.
The 2024 game will be at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., followed by M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in 2025, the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2026, and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2027.
Steelers sign Fitzpatrick to 5-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Minkah Fitzpatrick is staying in Pittsburgh. The Steelers signed their star safety to a five-year contract on Wednesday. Financial details were not released. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $73.6 million, which would make him the highest-paid safety in the league.
BASKETBALL
Source: Rockets’ Wood to Mavs for 4 players
A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick.
Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick in this year’s draft, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized.
It will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, the person said.
