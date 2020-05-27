News in your town

NHL moves ahead with 24-team playoff format if play resumes

More than the Score: Summer Iowa Games scaled back

NFL: Packers' run defense eager for redemption after playoff loss

Tennis: Mississippi Valley Open's status for 2020 still up in air

More than the Score: Youth fishing numbers increasing in Wisconsin

Boys prep tennis: Wahlert stars still hitting courts despite canceled season

Keselowski gets win but Hendrick Motorsports takes 2 losses

Eligibility question not an easy one for D3 athletes

No fans, no problem: Some Coca-Cola 600 fans turn out anyway

Woods, Manning win a TV charity match as good as real thing

Sports briefs: New York sports teams can return to facilities

Semi-pro baseball: Prairie League preview

Eddie Sutton, Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 84

Cascade's Rea awaiting call for MLB season to begin

Sports in brief: NBA in talks to use Disney World for return

Odenigbo's opportunity: Vikings pass rusher now in key role

CupCheck: 10 major leaguers market game, help fight cancer

Game on? Little League offers 'best practices' for return

The flipside of 'Hoosiers' - No 'miracle' for Muncie Central

Out of the Woods: Tiger emerges for TV match with Lefty, QBs

Column: Sloan, other coaching greats who were denied a title

Hall of Famers reach out to youth with messages of strength

NASCAR all alone on motorsports' biggest day of racing

Umpires ready to call balls, strikes again

College notebook: Local track athletes named all-American

Dubuque native savors pro career in Europe

Miles of remembrance: NASCAR driver to honor fallen Dubuque military hero

TH Sports Coming Events

College baseball into July? Coaches say it would save money

Sports in brief: Packers' Montravius Adams faces drug charges

Auto racing: Dubuque Speedway hopes to fill a void

Jerry Sloan, coaching great of Jazz glory days, dies at 78

USHL: Keane makes seamless transition to pro hockey

Gatorade player of the year sets example for next class of WD athletes

Western Dubuque’s Harris repeats as Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

Sports in brief: Cubs trim payroll amid coronavirus crisis

Ortman: So it's come to this ... sports at home with a 5-year-old

Lessons from 1918: Old pandemic is a murky guide for sports

Iowa's spring sports not likely to get reprieve