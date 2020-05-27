The guidelines players, spectators and officials will need to follow for the Bellevue Braves semi-pro tournament, which begins Thursday night:
1. Social distancing of 6 feet apart unless you are in the same household.
2. We encourage fans and players to leave within 30 minutes of the end of your respective game.
3. The public bathrooms will be closed, but we will have two Porta Potties. Only 1 person may be in the Porta-Potties at a time unless a parent is helping their child.
4. The playground at the park is off-limits.
5. Due to COVID 19 slowing down the liquor license approval, we are doing bring your own beer (beer only, no liquor). Be ready at the door to show the items in your cooler. The concession stand will sell candy, pop, water, Gatorade, and sandwiches. The concession workers will apply your condiments so fewer people touch the condiment bottles.
6. We encourage fans to bring their own lawn chairs. We will have spray and paper towels to wipe down stadium seating if needed. The spray may also be used to wipe down Porta Pottie handles.
7. Signs will be posted with guidelines on proper social distancing. We encourage you to stay home if you are sick or have a pre-existing condition that may put your health at high risk.
8. Admission will be $5 for anyone 18 or older. 17 and younger are free. Please have exact change in order to limit the contact of money. The only entrance and exit will be immediately behind the press box.
9. We encourage teams to bring sanitation materials and sanitize their shared equipment after each game and at the request of any individual players.
10. If you are the next game we encourage you to distance yourselves down the foul lines away from the current players and fans.