MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the university that he was used as a scapegoat during a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion.
Cephus seeks unspecified damages in his lawsuit filed in federal court in Madison, accusing the defendants of violating his due process rights, violating Title IX provisions and breach of contract.
Cephus was suspended from the Badgers football team in August 2018 and was expelled from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for violating its nonacademic misconduct code as part of a Title IX investigation following his arrest on second- and third-degree sexual assault charges.
After a jury acquitted Cephus, he was reinstated and led Wisconsin in receiving during the 2019 season as the Badgers went 10-4 and reached the Rose Bowl. Cephus recently completed his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, who took him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.
“While we are reviewing the complaint filed by Mr. Cephus, we’re confident UW-Madison followed appropriate processes in this matter,” university spokesman John Lucas said in a statement.
BASEBALL
Yankees finalize deals with Gardner, Wilson
TAMPA, Fla. — Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized a $5.15 million, one-year contract for the outfielder to return for a 14th season.
New York also finalized its deal with left-hander Justin Wilson on Tuesday that also could be worth $5.15 million for two seasons.
Both deals are likely to be worth $4 million for one season but had complicated structures that could lower their 2021 evaluation for the luxury tax.
Braves complete deal with 3B Lamb
Atlanta added more depth on Tuesday when the Braves finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that is not guaranteed. The signing adds another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training.
Lamb, a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was with the Braves for their first full-squad workout and will compete for a bench spot. He could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base, but he was signed for his left-handed bat as a pinch-hitter.
Kennedy to Rangers on minor league deal
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Right-hander Ian Kennedy has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, and will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in their bullpen.
New Rangers general manager Chris Young, a former teammate of Kennedy’s in Kansas City, said Tuesday the 36-year-old Kennedy brings a veteran presence after playing for four different teams over 14 big league seasons.
BASKETBALL
Big 12 reschedules 12 men’s games
IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 has scheduled a dozen makeup games next week in the break the conference had left open for such games before the start of postseason tournament play.
No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 10 West Virginia, No. 14 Texas and No. 18 Texas Tech all will play three games next week before the Big 12 tournament is played March 11-14 in Kansas City.
Baylor, which on Tuesday had its first game in three weeks after COVID-19 issues in the program, will still be able to play only a maximum 14 of its 18 scheduled conference games. Texas and West Virginia can get 17 league games in, while every other team could play its full conference slates.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks top Columbus in shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Kane scored career goal No. 398 and collected three assists, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-5 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Alex DeBrincat had the only successful attempt in the tiebreaker.
Blues lose Gunnarsson for season
The banged-up St. Louis Blues got more bad injury news Tuesday with word that defenseman Carl Gunnarsson won’t play again this season and forward Ivan Barbashev is out at least six weeks. Gunnarsson injured his right knee when he got tangled up with Kings forward Gabe Vilardi midway through a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles on Monday night. Barbashev had surgery on his left ankle Tuesday morning and will be re-evaluated in early April.
Hurricanes’ Teravainen out with concussion
RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said winger Teuvo Teravainen is sidelined with a concussion. The 26-year-old Teravainen has two goals and seven assists in 12 games. Brind’Amour said Tuesday that Teravainen won’t travel with the team for a five-game road trip that begins with games at Tampa Bay today and Thursday.