CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina.
Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, “Chapel Hill! Let’s Rock! #committed.”
The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette last season. He entered his name in the NBA draft before opting to return to school, but he also had entered the transfer portal.
Garcia is the latest transfer set to join the Tar Heels under new coach Hubert Davis, who took over after the April retirement of Hall of Famer Roy Williams. UNC has already added 6-foot-9 graduate transfer Brady Manek from Oklahoma, giving the Tar Heels a big man with the ability to step behind the 3-point arc. The Tar Heels also added 6-8 forward Justin McKoy from Virginia.
Garcia’s departure continues the overhaul of Marquette’s roster under new coach Shaka Smart, who took over after Steve Wojciechowski was fired.
Marquette loses its top five scorers from the team that went 13-14 last season.
BASEBALL
MIAMI — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022, general manager Kim Ng said Thursday afternoon during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mattingly and the club agreed to the mutual option in his contract that allows him to manage next season.
HOUSTON — Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver.
Altuve, a second baseman, on Thursday cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game. Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, chose to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association on Thursday while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
GOLF
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — In his first event as a major champion, Jon Rahm shot an opening round of 5-under 66 at the Scottish Open on Thursday.
Rahm mixed seven birdies with two bogeys over the links at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick and was two strokes off the lead held by Jack Senior, a 353rd-ranked English player who was upstaging one of the best fields assembled on the European Tour for some time.
No. 3-ranked Justin Thomas holed a 90-foot eagle putt and also birdied the last to wind up in a tie for second place with Lee Westwood, with both players shooting bogey-free 65s.
OMAHA, Neb. — Billy Andrade and Stephen Ames shot 5-under 65s on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Open. Andrade had five birdies and no bogeys on an Omaha Country Club course that dried out after the sun broke through and the wind came up in the afternoon. Ames had seven birdies and two bogeys in the morning session.
Steve Stricker, the 2019 champion, is not playing in Omaha. He’s playing the John Deere Classic this week.
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead Thursday in the Marathon LPGA Classic.
CYCLING
NIMES, France — Nils Politt posted his first Tour de France stage win on Thursday after pulling away from a breakaway group. The German rider from the Bora-Hansgrohe team attacked from a reduced group of three riders with about 12 kilometers left and reached the finish in the southern city of Nimes on his own.
Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode with all other main contenders well behind the breakaway. The defending champion was expected to keep the yellow jersey since none of the breakaway riders were threats in the general classification.
TENNIS
WASHINGTON — Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court tournament in Washington. The Citi Open announced Thursday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the July 31 to Aug. 8 event.