Wisconsin Washington St Football
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) tackles Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) during the first half Saturday night in Pullman, Wash.

 Young Kwak The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. — Cameron Ward passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and added another 43 yards rushing, Nakia Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 5:30 remaining and Washington State upset No. 19 Wisconsin 31-22 on Saturday night.

Ward scrambled for runs of 23 yards and 14 yards during a pivotal fourth-quarter drive to help the Cougars avoid a second-half meltdown and beat the Badgers for the second straight season. Watson capped the drive with his 1-yard plunge.

