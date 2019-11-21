FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Le’Veon Bell is throwing a flag on the NFL’s drug testing policy. The New York Jets running back said Wednesday is upset he has been randomly selected five times this season by the league to take tests for performance-enhancing drugs.
“I done had 5 ‘random’ HGH blood test in 10 weeks,” Bell tweeted. “@NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there.”
Bell doubled down on his Twitter comment after practice, saying it’s “getting weird” and reiterating that he will not take additional tests this season — although he stopped short of saying the league is “targeting” him with the testing.
“I’m not going to say all that,” Bell said in the locker room. “I’m just saying I’m not doing it no more. They’re not getting no more of my blood. They can use the blood they’ve got right now.”
The random drug testing is part of a collectively bargained policy between the NFL and NFL Players Association. An independent administrator determines via a computer program which players are tested each week.
“Is it random, though?” Bell said. “Why do I feel like every time they’re here doing the HGH testing, I get picked?”
Per NFL rules, players with no previous violations of the policy on performance enhancers won’t be tested more than six times in a calendar year.
Trubisky expects to play against Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says his right hip is improving and he expects to play Sunday against the New York Giants if he’s ready.
That’s a big “if.” Trubisky is day to day after suffering a hip pointer in the loss at the Los Angeles Rams on a sack near the end of the second quarter.
He said Wednesday he is feeling “day and night” better than he was following the game. Trubisky got treatment at halftime after taking a knee from Michael Brockers as Troy Hill sacked him. He played most of the second half, but his hip tightened along the way. Chase Daniel worked the final drive and would likely start if Trubisky is unavailable.
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett looked composed and casual, a stark contrast to the last time he was seen in public.
Stylishly dressed in a bright blue suit and black turtleneck, the Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end met Wednesday with an appeals officer in New York in hopes of getting a reduction to an indefinite NFL suspension that has temporarily ended Garrett’s season and tarnished his career.
Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, if Cleveland makes them, for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. Garrett appealed and his case was heard by league-appointed officer James Thrash, a former NFL player, who will either lessen the penalty or put a definitive number of games on it. The former No. 1 overall draft pick spent roughly two hours in the league’s Manhattan offices before leaving with his representatives. He did not speak to the media.
CLEVELAND — The one-game NFL suspension for Cleveland Browns starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers was upheld by an appeals officer.
Ogunjobi shoved Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph seconds after Cleveland teammate Myles Garrett swung a helmet and struck the Steelers QB in the head. Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league for his alarming assault. His appeal was heard in New York on Wednesday.
Former NFL player James Thrash let Ogunjobi’s suspension stand but did rescind a $10,527 fine. Ogunjobi will miss Sunday’s game against Miami.
BASKETBALL
The NCAA has cleared heralded freshman James Wiseman to return to the basketball court on Jan. 12. Wiseman will sit out a total of 12 games under a decision announced by the NCAA.
The sports governing body also announced Wednesday that Wiseman must donate $11,500 to charity of his choice to regain his eligibility. Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA on Nov. 14 after Memphis played him in the Tigers’ first three games of the season. The 16th-ranked Tigers were 2-1 with the 7-foot-1 center on the court.
BASEBALL
WASHINGTON — Nearly one-quarter of the members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked Major League Baseball to reconsider its proposal for a restructuring of the minor leagues after the 2020 season that would lead to 42 teams being dropped from their current circuits.
Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., and David McKinley. R-W.Va., took the lead in the letter sent Tuesday to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and signed by 106 members of the House. The Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expires after the 2020 season. The 176 minor league teams affiliated with the NAPBL combined to draw 41.5 million fans this year.
AUTO RACING
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson said 2020 will be his final season of full-time racing. The winningest driver of his era will have a 19th season in the No. 48 Chevrolet and once again chase a record eighth championship. Johnson made the announcement Wednesday in a video posted on social media.
HOCKEY
TORONTO — The underperforming Toronto Maple Leafs fired coach Mike Babcock on Wednesday and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe. Babcock had a record of 9-10-4 this season for the struggling Leafs, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games, including five straight losses in regulation.
Hired as part of Toronto’s massive rebuild in the spring of 2015, the 56-year-old Babcock went 173-133-45 in his four-plus seasons with Toronto. Babcock got Toronto to the playoffs the last three seasons but was unable to advance beyond the first round.