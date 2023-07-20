GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ profits fell 11.7% over the past fiscal year after a season in which they missed the playoffs and had a regular-season home game moved overseas.

The Packers on Wednesday reported a $68.6 million profit from team operations, down from $77.7 million last year. The Packers had $610.3 million in total revenues and $541.6 million in expenses.

The Associated Press