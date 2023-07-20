GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ profits fell 11.7% over the past fiscal year after a season in which they missed the playoffs and had a regular-season home game moved overseas.
The Packers on Wednesday reported a $68.6 million profit from team operations, down from $77.7 million last year. The Packers had $610.3 million in total revenues and $541.6 million in expenses.
As the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise, the Packers disclose their expenses and revenues each year. The team is holding its annual shareholders meeting Monday.
Recommended for you
Rather than having a combined 10 regular-season and preseason home games last season, the Packers played eight home games and one preseason contest at Lambeau Field. One of their nine “home” games was a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants that took place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“That extra game would have put us right around last year’s level, if not a little bit higher,” said Paul Baniel, the Packers’ vice president of finance and administration. “It really was the difference, when you look at the operating profit and the fact it’s down that $9.1 million year-over-year.”
The Packers also didn’t have a home playoff game for the first time since 2018, though that wasn’t as much of a factor as the moved regular-season game.
The team’s revenues increased 5.4% from last year, and expenses grew by 8%. While the Packers’ revenue from national sources such as the NFL’s television contract improved by 7.8% over last year to reach $374.4 million, their local revenues increased only 1.8% to hit $235.9 million.
Packers sign USFL MVP McGough
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Quarterback Alex McGough has signed with the Green Bay Packers less than a month after getting selected as the most valuable player of the United States Football League.
The Packers announced Wednesday they had signed McGough as well as tight end Luke Musgrave, a second-round draft pick from Oregon State. They released center DJ Scaife.
McGough, 27, stepped in for an injured J’Mar Smith early in the USFL season and led the Birmingham Stallions to the league title. He threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a championship game victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers.
He played collegiately at Florida International and has no NFL playing experience, though he was on the Houston Texans’ active roster for five weeks in 2019. The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the seventh round in 2018. McGough has spent time on the practice squads of Seattle and Houston.
BASEBALL
Braves place Hilliard on injured list
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right heel on Wednesday and returned left fielder Eddie Rosario to the starting lineup.
The Braves selected the contract of right-hander Seth Elledge from Triple-A Gwinnett. Left-hander Danny Young was released. Elledge was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers on June 18 after being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on May 16.
Arizona’s Davies to IL with back injury
ATLANTA — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation on Wednesday.
Davies, who gave up nine runs in 3 2/3 innings in Tuesday night’s 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves, was sent back to Arizona for evaluation.
CYCLING
Vingegaard takes huge lead in Tour
COURCHEVEL, France — After destroying Tadej Pogacar in the race against the clock, Jonas Vingegaard dealt him the coup de grace in the Tour de France with an impressive display in the mountains on Wednesday. The defending champion dropped Pogacar in the last big stage in the Alps to increase his overall lead to seven minutes and 35 seconds. Barring any big crash, he looks set to win his second Tour title.