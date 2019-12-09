Tyler Herro scored 27 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Miami Heat held off the Chicago Bulls 110-105 on Sunday night to improve to 10-0 at home this season.

Lauri Markkanen had 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Bulls, who got 18 from Zach LaVine and 16 from Kris Dunn.

76ers 110, Raptors 104 — At Philadelphia: Tobias Harris scored 26 points and rookie Matisse Thybulle had a career-high 20 points, including a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left, to lead Philadelphia to its 12th straight home win.

Clippers 135, Wizards 119 — At Washington: Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 11 rebounds and Los Angeles bounced back from its worst loss of the season.

Hawks 122, Hornets107 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Trae Young had 30 points and nine assists and the Atlanta earned its second win in 13 games.

Nets 105, Nuggets 102 — At New York: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and Brooklyn held off Denver for its third straight victory.

Kings 110, Mavericks 106 — At Dallas: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 29 points, and Luka Doncic added 27 to lead Dallas.

