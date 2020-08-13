LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee’s final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington’s Moe Wagner.
It’s unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday’s game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.
Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks’ first-round series against Brooklyn, which will almost certainly be played Monday or Tuesday at Walt Disney World.
The incident happened Tuesday night, when Wagner took a charge against Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo appeared to be speaking angrily, followed Wagner to the other end and the headbutt took place a few seconds later.
Antetokounmpo said after the game that the headbutt was a “terrible action” and that if he “could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it.” He said he was frustrated by an accumulation of contact, on a night where he had already been awarded 12 free throws in his first 10 minutes of play.
Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game for the Flagrant-2 foul. He finishes the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, numbers that are likely good enough to win him a second consecutive NBA MVP award.
Celtics extend Brad Stevens
BOSTON — The Celtics have signed coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.
The Celtics signed Stevens to a six-year deal when they hired him in 2013. They gave him an initial extension in 2016 that would have expired following next season.
Stevens, 43, has a 318-245 record in seven seasons in Boston. His wins rank fourth in franchise history, trailing Red Auerbach (795), Tom Heinsohn (427) and Doc Rivers (416).
Pacers, McMillan discuss extension
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan wasn’t sure how this season would end.
So before the league’s teams arrived in the NBA bubble, McMillan and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard started discussing a potential contract extension.
On Wednesday, McMillan and the Pacers added another year to his deal, which was set to expire after next season.
No confirmed virus cases in NBA bubble
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA still has not had a confirmed coronavirus case among players inside the season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World.
The league released updated numbers Wednesday showing that none of the 342 players who were tested daily since the league last released results on Aug. 5 has had a confirmed positive.
BASEBALL
Inductees Exhibit opens in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 has to wait a year to get inducted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the careers of Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker, and Marvin Miller are already being celebrated at the shrine.
The museum’s Inductees Exhibit is now open. It features one artifact for each honoree and includes: the Yankees helmet Jeter wore when he recorded his 3,000th career hit on July 9, 2011; Simmons’ AL championship ring won with the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers; a Rockies jersey worn by Walker in 1998 when he led the National League with a .363 batting average; and a timeline of Miller’s career as executive director of the players’ union.
Kelly’s suspension reduced to 5 games
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly had his suspension for throwing pitches near the heads of Houston hitters reduced to five games on appeal.
Kelly was originally penalized eight games by Major League Baseball on July 29, a day after throwing a 96 mph fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and two curveballs that brushed back Carlos Correa.
The players association said Wednesday night it was dismayed by the length of the ban.
FOOTBALL
Trump talks to Lawrence, Orgeron about moving forward with college season
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has spoken with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron about moving forward with the football season.
Lawrence has helped spearhead the #WeWantToPlay movement. That’s a coalition of players calling on colleges not to cancel the upcoming season because of coronavirus concerns and give student-athletes greater say as it considers safety issues.
The president said he’s hopeful that both college and high school football would be played in the fall.
Washington Team will begin without fans
The Washington Football Team will at least begin the NFL season playing without fans in its stadium.
The team formerly known as the Redskins says it plans to play home games at an empty FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, “out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The decision can be reevaluated if conditions improve throughout the course of the season.
Bills sign McDermott to extension
The Buffalo Bills have signed coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension.
A person with direct knowledge told the Associated Press the contract is a four-year extension that runs through the 2025 season. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not released that information. McDermott had two years remaining on his original deal.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
D-III conference delays basketball
The Division III New Jersey Athletic Conference has decided the delay the start of conference play in basketball until Jan. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference’s Board of Athletic Administrators also agreed to reduce the number of NJAC games played by each team from 18 to 9 for both men and women.