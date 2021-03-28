Reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu hit his first home run this spring and ace Lucas Giolito was nearly unhittable as the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-2, on Saturday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Abreu went 2-for-4 to raise his spring batting average to .218. He gave the White Sox a lead they never surrendered with a first-inning single, then hit a two-run blast in the seventh.

Giolito struck out nine over 5 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and three walks, lowing his spring ERA to 1.17.

Rays 2, Twins 0 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Josh Donaldson had one of Minnesota’s four hits — all singles — in a loss to Tampa Bay. Alex Colomé worked a scoreless inning in relief for the Twins.

Brewers 6, Royals 6 (9 innings) — At Surprise, Ariz.: Lorenzo Cain hit his first home run of the spring, and Brandon Woodruff struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings as Milwaukee tied Kansas City.

Marlins 6, Cardinals 3 — At Jupiter, Fla.: Paul Goldschmidt homered for the second time this spring and Jack Flaherty struck out four and allowed three hits in three shutout innings as St. Louis lost to Miami.

