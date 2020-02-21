Iowa used just two players off its bench in Thursday’s 85-76 win over No. 25 Ohio State.
Those two players, coach Fran McCaffery said, made the difference in the game.
Luka Garza scored 24 points, and the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes got strong contributions from reserve guard Bakari Evelyn and forward Cordell Pemsl in securing their ninth win in the last 12 games.
Evelyn, a graduate transfer from Valparaiso, matched his season high with 15 points. Pemsl had nine points, one off his season high, and matched his season high with eight rebounds.
“Cordell and Bakari were phenomenal tonight,” McCaffery said. “No way we win without them.”
“The guys that haven’t really done that a whole lot stepped up and made shots for them,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.
The Hawkeyes, who didn’t have injured guard CJ Fredrick for the second consecutive game, got production from their starting lineup — Joe Wieskamp had 13 points and Ryan Kriener added 12 before fouling out.
But with a shortened rotation, they needed production from Evelyn and Pemsl. Four games ago, in a win over Illinois, Iowa had zero bench points.
“I think those guys were forced to step up and hit big shots,” Garza said. “It forced guys to be aggressive.”
“I think every game is a new game,” Evelyn said. “Every game has a new flow. I think I was in the flow of the game tonight.”
Pemsl said he knew he could do it.
“It’s not like I lost it,” said Pemsl, a fourth-year junior from Dubuque Wahlert who was suspended for last week’s loss at Indiana after being arrested for driving with a revoked license. “It’s just confidence, it’s all mental.”
Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, was dominant again.
It was his 12th consecutive game of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years.
“He’s a hard matchup,” Holtmann said. “He’s got the ability to really score and play inside.”
The Hawkeyes (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) opened the game with a 27-8 run in the first 10 minutes. Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) closed to within 43-35 with 41 seconds left in the first half, and was within nine points on three occasions early in the second half before Iowa went on an 18-8 run to lead 69-50 with 6:43 to play.
“We could never climb back after the first five minutes,” Holtmann said.
Indiana State 67, Northern Iowa 64 — At Terre Haute, Ind.: Jake LaRavia had 18 points and seven rebounds and Tyreke Key had 18 points and six rebounds as Indiana State held off Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa (22-5, 11-4) dropped into a first-place tie with Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with three games remaining. A.J. Green had 21 points for the Panthers. Isaiah Brown added 13 points. Austin Phyfe had 12 points.
WOMEN
Illinois State 69, Northern Iowa 61 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Kam Finley scored 14 points, and Western Dubuque grad Rose Simon-Ressler chipped in 10, but it wasn’t enough for Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference game. Fellow WD alum Megan Maahs scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers. Illinois State got 14 points from three different sources.
Drake 85, Bradley 72 — At Des Moines: Becca Hittner scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC victory. Lasha Petree led Bradley with 20 points and five rebounds.