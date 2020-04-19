CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second straight victory in virtual racing for Simon Pagenaud and Team Penske, and tempers were hot at the end of this one.
Pagenaud, the reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, competed in his firesuit and captured IndyCar’s race Saturday on a simulated Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. A frantic final 10 laps decided the iRacing event.
Essentially, Penske drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin were racing each other for the lead — and probably the win — when they came upon the lapped car of Oliver Askew that caused Power to touch McLaughlin’s car. McLaughlin, the Australian V8 SuperCars champion and winner of the virtual race three weeks ago at Barber Motorsports Park, was sent into the wall and out of contention.
Pagenaud then raced Power wheel-to-wheel and the cars appeared to touch before Pagenaud took the lead. He still had to hold off Scott Dixon’s last-lap attempt to pass him for the win.
FOOTBALL
Falcons RB Hill signs tender
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Running back Brian Hill has signed his tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons announced Saturday he has accepted the $2,133,000 offer. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation.
BASKETBALL
Former Hawkeye Postels dies at 96
GRINNELL, Iowa — Ned Postels, a three-year basketball letterman at the University of Iowa and a member of Iowa’s 1945 Big Ten championship team, passed away on April 8. He was 96. A native of Mankato, Minn., Postels attended South Dakota State for one year, where he was a member of the North Central Conference championship team. He then transferred to Iowa, where he was a letterman from 1944-46. The Hawkeyes posted a three-year record of 45-9, including a 17-1 mark during the 1945 championship season.
TENNIS
Williams’ coach plans to livestream matches
Serena Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said he is starting an independent tennis league to have professionals play matches without spectators starting in May at his academy in Nice, France.
Mouratoglou announced his venture Saturday, calling it the Ultimate Tennis Showdown or UTS. He says the plan is to live-stream 10 matches per weekend for five weekends in May and June. The competition is slated to start May 16 when 10th-ranked David Goffin of Belgium, a three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, is scheduled to face 103rd-ranked Alexei Popyrin of Australia.