The surging St. Louis Cardinals emphatically matched a team record with their 14th straight win on Friday night, pounding Chicago Cubs, 12-4, in the second game of doubleheader behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a two solo shots by Lars Nootbaar.
Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as St. Louis batters went deep five times in the nightcap to sweep the twinbill and equal a run set in July 1935. The win streak has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games.
Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away.
The Cardinals powered past the Cubs, 8-5, in the opener, riding O’Neill’s and Paul Goldschmidt’s 30th homers and José Rondon’s pinch-hit two-run shot.
Patrick Wisdom launched his 28th homer and fellow Cubs rookie Frank Schwindel extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a single. Chicago lost its fourth straight and eighth in nine.
Padres 6, Braves 5 — At San Diego: Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and staggering San Diego beat NL East-leading Atlanta in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21.
Brewers 5, Mets 1 — At Milwuakee: Kolten Wong, Willy Adames and Christian Yelich homered to lead Milwaukee.
Phillies 8, Pirates 6 — At Philadelphia: Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double for Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 1, Indians 0 — At Cleveland: Chicago starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as the White Sox beat Cleveland in Indians ace Shane Bieber’s return. The White Sox said X-rays were negative. Luis Robert hit a leadoff home run in the fifth for the White Sox.
Yankees 8, Red Sox 3 — At Boston: Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning and Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer to lead New York, snapping Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pulling New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the wild-card standings.
Twins 3, Blue Jays 1 — At Minneapolis: Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled José Berríos’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto’s postseason hopes.
Royals 3, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs for Kansas City.
Rangers 8, Orioles 5 — At Baltimore: Adolis García hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Texas snapped a five-game losing streak.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 8, Marlins 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Ryan Yarbrough allowed two hits over six innings of relief, and the Rays got three RBIs apiece from Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier.
Giants 7, Rockies 2 — At Denver: Tommy LaStella, Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski all homered for San Francisco.