NLCS Phillies Padres Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (left) hugs San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado as Padres right fielder Juan Soto right looks on Monday during practice ahead of Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. The Padres host the Phillies for Game 1 tonight at Petco Park in San Diego.

 Gregory Bull The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.

Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting tonight at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.

