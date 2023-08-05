Dealing a combination of crushing blows to the Pac-12, the Big Ten announced Friday it will accept Oregon and Washington as new members next August, and the Big 12 was poised to complete its raid of the beleaguered conference on the West Coast.
The Big Ten earlier in the day cleared the way for the Pacific Northwest rivals to join the league next year, and the Ducks were first to make it official with a brief video call that ended in a unanimous vote by the school’s 13 trustees. The Big Ten a short time later said its presidents’ council had voted to accept the Ducks along with Washington.
“Our student-athletes will participate at the highest level of collegiate athletic competition, and our alumni, friends, and fans will be able to carry the spirit of Oregon across the country,” Oregon President John Karl Scholz said.
Recommended for you
The Big 12, meanwhile, has three more Pac-12 schools in its sights, a week after luring away Colorado.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Arizona’s application to join the Big 12 was approved Thursday night. Arizona State and Utah, after it became apparent that Oregon and Washington were bolting the Pac-12 early Friday, also asked to join the Big 12.
The Big 12 presidents were scheduled to vote later Friday on Arizona State and Utah, and expected to approve the new members to become a 16-team conference next year.
Bears great McMichael in intensive care
CHICAGO — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team who has ALS, was in intensive care because of sepsis and pneumonia, his wife said Friday. Misty McMichael wrote in an Instagram post that her husband was hospitalized on Thursday night.
McMichael spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Bears and was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92 1/2. His final season was with Green Bay in 1994.
Chiefs DE Omenihu suspended 6 games
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu was suspended Friday for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January.
Omenihu was playing for the 49ers when police were called to his San Jose home for a report of domestic violence, according to the San Jose Police Department. A woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend told officers that he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument,” though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment.
Kamara, Lammans suspended 3 games each
METAIRIE, La. — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Colts defensive back Chris Lammons each have been suspended for three regular-season games by the NFL because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas.
The NFL released its decision on Friday, two days after Kamara was excused from training camp to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Kamara and Lammons pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors in Las Vegas that avoided trial and potential jail time.
Saints, sack leader Jordan agree to extension
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with his only NFL club through a 15th season. Jordan is entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019.
BASKETBALL
Lakers extend Davis for 3 years, $186M
LAS VEGAS — Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Friday.
Davis is an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection and was picked to the league’s 75th anniversary team. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a career-best 56% shooting — numbers that represent one of the best years of his career.
BASEBALL
Guardians place Naylor on 10-day IL
CLEVELAND — Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, leaving Cleveland without one of its top power hitters for the time being. Naylor sat out the team’s past two games in Houston with the injury, which had been bothering him for longer.
Padres shut down Musgrove at least 3 weeks
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has inflammation in his right shoulder capsule and will be shut down for at least three weeks, general manager A.J. Preller said Friday. Musgrove was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday and had an MRI that revealed the inflammation. Musgrove is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA.