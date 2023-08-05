Dealing a combination of crushing blows to the Pac-12, the Big Ten announced Friday it will accept Oregon and Washington as new members next August, and the Big 12 was poised to complete its raid of the beleaguered conference on the West Coast.

The Big Ten earlier in the day cleared the way for the Pacific Northwest rivals to join the league next year, and the Ducks were first to make it official with a brief video call that ended in a unanimous vote by the school’s 13 trustees. The Big Ten a short time later said its presidents’ council had voted to accept the Ducks along with Washington.

The Associated Press