Manny Pina hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Brandon Woodruff struck out eight and allowed just three hits in seven shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres, 5-3, on Monday in Milwaukee.
Avisail Garcia also homered and Kolten Wong drove in a run for the Brewers, who have won three straight.
Marlins 9, Phillies 6 — At Miami: Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs to help Miami beat Philadelphia.
Rockies 3, Mets 2 — At New York: Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings as Colorado beat banged-up New York for just its third win in 20 road games this year.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 14, Blue Jays 8 (11 innings) — At Dunedin, Fla.: Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and Tampa Bay won its 11th straight game.
Indians 6, Tigers 5 — At Detroit: Jordan Luplow made a diving catch on Eric Haase’s sinking liner with the bases loaded, preserving a victory for Cleveland.