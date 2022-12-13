Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax scored 10 points with six rebounds and two steals, but the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team fell at home to South Florida, 72-69, on Monday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Tytan Anderson fronted the Panthers (3-7) with 16 points. Cole Henry and Landon each added 10 points for UNI.
The Panthers finished 25-for-49 shooting from the field for a 51% clip, but couldn’t get enough key stops on the defensive end. The Bulls (4-6) led for all but 16 seconds of the contest.
Tyler Harris led South Florida with 18 points.
No. 7 Texas 87, Rice 81 (OT) — At Austin, Texas: Texas played without Chris Beard after the coach was suspended for a felony domestic violence arrest, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an overtime win against Rice.
Assistant coach Rodney Terry led the team.Terry got a round of applause in pregame when he was announced as “acting head coach” before tipoff.
Quincy Olivari scored 28 points for Rice, which missed the potential game winner in the final seconds of regulation.
Terry was animated in Beard’s absence, often standing courtside and waving his arms to pump up the crowd in a tense matchup that featured the teams trading baskets for most of the second half.
The Longhorns started slow against against the Owls (6-4). Texas trailed at halftime and couldn’t put together the run to finish Rice in regulation.
Sir’Jabari Rice scored six points in overtime to help the Longhorns hang on and get the win.
