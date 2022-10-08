Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
WISCONSIN (2-3, 0-2) at NORTHWESTERN (1-4, 1-1)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGLR-FM 97.7
Series record: Wisconsin leads, 61-37-5.
What’s at stake: Wisconsin visits Northwestern in its first game under interim coach Jim Leonhard after the firing of Paul Chryst. The Badgers are coming off back-to-back losses by a combined 55 points to Ohio State and Illinois. Northwestern has dropped four straight since opening with a win over Nebraska and is 6-15 since it beat the Badgers at home in 2020. The Wildcats lost 17-7 at Penn State last week.
Key matchup: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen vs. Northwestern’s defensive line. Illinois held Wisconsin to its lowest rushing total since 2015. Considering the Wildcats are giving up 172.6 yards rushing per game, this looks like a bounce-back opportunity. Allen had 2 yards on eight attempts last week after averaging 124.3 yards in the first four games. He has run for at least 100 yards in 10 of his past 14 outings.
Players to watch: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz. The run game wasn’t the only part of the offense that failed last week. Mertz had a rough outing, too. He got sacked five times and intercepted twice while completing 17 of 32 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski. Hilinski leads the Big Ten with 1,429 yards passing, though he ranks just 12th in completion percentage. He has almost as many interceptions (four) as touchdown passes (six).
Facts & figures: The teams have split the past four meetings, with the host winning each time. ... With seven games remaining, Wisconsin is trying to avoid its first losing season since going 5-7 in 2001. ... The Badgers were tied for sixth in the nation and the Big Ten lead with eight interceptions. ... OLB Nick Herbig is tied for second in the conference with four sacks. ... Northwestern leads the nation with nine lost fumbles and has committed 13 turnovers. Only Utah State (15) has given the ball away more times. ... RB Evan Hull ranks fourth in the nation with 164 all-purpose yards per game.
IOWA (3-2, 1-1) at ILLINOIS (4-1, 1-1)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WDBQ-AM 107.5
Series record: Illinois leads, 38-37-2.
What’s at stake: The Big Ten West is seemingly there for the taking after the Illini dismantled Wisconsin in Madison last week and cost Paul Chryst his job. Saturday’s winner will stay atop the division with favorable matchups on the horizon. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz noted that Illinois is “three points away from being undefeated” and has improved significantly on offense. Illinois coach Bret Bielema has Champaign buzzing with excitement, but a win over the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2008 could take the excitement to a fever pitch.
Key matchup: Illini offensive line vs. Hawkeyes defensive line. The margin for error is smaller than usual this year for another talented Iowa defense because of struggles on the other side of the ball, but if players like DT Lukas Van Ness (five tackles for loss, three sacks) and DE Joe Evans (four tackles for loss, two sacks) can win their matchups and limit Illini RB Chase Brown, the Hawkeyes could walk out of Champaign with another win. Veteran Alex Palczewski and junior college transfer Zy Crisler have been particularly effective for the Illini.
Players to watch: Iowa QB Spencer Petras might finally be finding a rapport with someone in the Hawkeyes’ struggling passing attack. He hit sophomore tight end Luke Lachey for four receptions, 84 yards and a touchdown — one of two Petras has thrown in five games — in the loss to Michigan last week. Against the Illini’s No. 3-ranked run defense, Petras will have to hit some targets to move the chains. Illinois RB Chase Brown leads the nation with 733 rushing yards. He had 129 in the win over the Badgers last week and now has 25 carries of more than 10 yards, a mark that also leads the country. In the secondary, Devon Witherspoon and Jartavius Martin rank second and eighth, respectively, with 1.8 and 1.6 passes defended per game.
Facts & figures: Iowa has beaten Illinois in eight straight games dating back to 2008, the longest streak in the series in 77 meetings. ... Illinois ranks No. 1 in the FBS in scoring defense, allowing 8.4 points per game. It is third in total defense, allowing 228 yards per game. ... Bielema walked on to Iowa’s football team in 1989 and was a defensive lineman until his graduation in 1992 before joining the staff as a graduate assistant. ... Iowa has outscored Illinois 156-35 in the last four meetings in Champaign.
No. 20 KANSAS STATE (4-1, 2-0) at IOWA STATE (3-2, 0-2)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Series record: Iowa State leads, 52-49-4.
What’s at stake: Kansas State looks to continue its roll to start Big 12 play. Iowa State is trying to avoid its worst Big 12 start since Matt Campbell’s first Cyclones team lost six straight to open conference play in 2016. K-State’s Adrian Martinez is the hottest dual-threat quarterback in the country. He’ll get tested by a defense that leads the Big 12 in all major categories.
Key matchup: Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn vs. Iowa State front seven. Vaughn leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally with 117 yards per game and is coming off a career-high 170-yard outing against Texas Tech. His presence opens space for Martinez to do his thing. The Cyclones haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in seven games since last season.
Players to watch: Kansas State TE/FB Ben Sinnott is emerging as a key piece of the offense. His four catches for 80 yards against Oklahoma were career highs, and three went for at least 20 yards. Sinnott has a catch in all five games after having just two last season. Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson had 13 catches against Kansas last week and his 49 for the season are 14 more than the next closest Big 12 receiver. He’s well past halfway to his 2021 total of 83.
Facts & figures: Martinez and Vaughn are the top quarterback/running back rushing duo in the nation, combining for 1,107 yards. Vaughn has 638 rushing yards to rank third in the nation and Martinez is 22nd with 469 yards. The two each had 100-yard games the last two weeks, the first time in program history the Wildcats have had double 100-yard performances in consecutive games. ... Linebackers account for four of K-State’s Big 12-leading nine interceptions. ... Campbell said the status of injured RBs Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton would be determined late in the week. ...Hutchinson has had at least one catch in all 30 of his games for the Cyclones.
No. 16 BYU (4-1) vs. NOTRE DAME (2-2)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
Series record: Notre Dame leads, 6-2.
What’s at stake: BYU opens a tough two-week stretch with games against Notre Dame in Vegas and Arkansas at home. The Cougars have lost three straight in the series with the Irish since beating them in 2004. Notre Dame bounced back from its 0-2 start with two straight wins but has lost three straight against Top 25 opponents.
Key matchup: BYU QB Jaren Hall vs. Notre Dame pass defense. The Irish secondary will have its hands full against Hall, who boasts nine consecutive games passing for 250 yards or more dating back to last year. Notre Dame allows 213.2 yards passing per game, while its pass efficiency defense ranks 94th in the country.
Players to watch: BYU LB Max Tooley. The Cougars rank sixth in the nation for the most defensive scores, and Tooley is credited with both, returning interceptions for touchdowns. Tooley leads the team with 15 solo tackles and is second with 29 total. Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne. The Irish come in rested after an open date. Pyne is 2-0 as a starter with six touchdowns against one interception. Pyne is completing 69.8% of his passes and is averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.
Facts & figures: BYU is 14-4 all-time in Las Vegas, including 1-0 in Allegiant Stadium after last year’s 24-16 win over Arizona in the inaugural Las Vegas Kickoff Classic. ... The Cougars have outscored opponents 52-20 in the first quarter. ... BYU’s defense ranks No. 19 nationally in passing yards allowed per game at 175.6. ... Freeman isn’t taking any chances in Las Vegas, and said he’ll personally be doing bed checks at 8:30 p.m. Pacific. ... Notre Dame is 126th nationally in red-zone defense.
