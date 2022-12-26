Packers Dolphins Football
Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander celebrates after the Packers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 26-20, on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Jim Rassol The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime.

“That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling at us then. And you see the results. He probably needed to yell at us at the beginning of the game.”

