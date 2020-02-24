Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal’s career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak with a 126-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday at the United Center.
Zach LaVine added 32 points and broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season.
Chicago led by 25 early in the third quarter after scoring 15 straight, and hung on after the Wizards pulled within seven in the fourth.
White matched the career high he set the previous night against Phoenix. He also became one of three rookies since 1992 with 33 or more in consecutive games, joining Allen Iverson and Trae Young.
LaVine made six 3-pointers to extend his career-high total to 177 and break Ben Gordon’s mark of 173 in 2008-09.
Thaddeus Young scored 25 while going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, and the Bulls hit 18 of 37 on the way to their first win since they beat San Antonio on Jan. 27.
Beal surpassed his previous best of 51 points at Portland on Dec. 5, 2017. Davis Bertans scored 22 for Washington.
Lakers 114, Celtics 112 — At Los Angeles: LeBron James scored 29 points and put the Lakers ahead on a fallaway jumper with 30 seconds to play, as Los Angeles split its season series with Boston. James missed a tying free throw moments before he coolly nailed the shot the put the Lakers ahead to stay in a frenetic fourth quarter to cap the latest chapter of this famed NBA rivalry.
Raptors 127, Pacers 81 — At Toronto: Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 11 assists, extending his career-best streak of double-doubles to six, and Toronto collected its 13th straight home win over the Pacers Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the surging Raptors led from wire-to-wire in their most lopsided victory of the season.
Nuggets 128, Timberwolves 116 — At Denver: Paul Millsap scored a season-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Denver bounced back from its first loss in the Northwest Division. Millsap made his first six shots of the game. Nikola Jokic was nearly as sharp, making all six of his shots in the first half and going 11 of 14 from the field. He finished with 24 points.
Thunder 131, Spurs 103 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Steven Adams added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Oklahoma City rolled past San Antonio.