CHICAGO — Tony Esposito, the pioneering Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.
Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then left unprotected with the Canadiens deep in goalies and taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft for $25,000, an investment that paid immediate dividends for a team that finished last in its division.
Esposito helped lead the Blackhawks to first place, showcasing his butterfly style to post a 2.17 goals-against average and 15 shutouts, still a modern record for an NHL goalie. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.
“Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary,” Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said. “Four generations of our family — my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I — were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit.
BASKETBALL
Doncic signs $207M extension with Mavs
Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history.
Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it’s back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago.
Iguodala returns to Warriors on 1-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors, whom he helped win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP and then two more titles. Iguodala signed a one-year contract Tuesday for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000.
For coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala’s familiarity with the system is invaluable as the Warriors strive to make another deep postseason run once their roster is healthy again.
FOOTBALL
Vikings activate Mond from COVID-19 list
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, after the rookie completed a 10-day quarantine following a positive test for the virus.
Mond joined the team on the field for the first time since July 30. After he was infected, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were forced into a five-day quarantine under the NFL’s high-risk close contact protocols. Jake Browning, who has taken hold of the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Cousins, was able to continue practicing because he’s vaccinated.
BASEBALL
Rays place Yarbrough on COVID list
BOSTON — The Tampa Bay Rays placed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday.
Manager Kevin Cash said Yarbrough, who was with the Rays over the weekend during a three-game sweep at Baltimore, did not join the club in Boston for a three-game series that opened Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA picks 23-member reform committee
NDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced a 23-member committee Tuesday that will work on reforming its constitution, a panel that includes university presidents, college sports administrators and athletes across all three divisions.
The panel was announced less than two weeks after the NCAA’s Board of Governors called for a constitutional convention to reform the way sports are governed by an organization with more than 1,100 member schools and some 450,000 athletes.
Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who is an independent member of the NCAA Board of Governors, was appointed the chairman. Among the other members are Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips.
SOCCER
Messi inks contract with Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi finally signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona and sends PSG into a new era.
The French club said in a statement that the 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season. No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually.