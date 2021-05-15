Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 home victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help the 76ers improve to 48-23. Philadelphia could’ve clinched earlier this week, but lost at Indiana on Tuesday and at Miami on Thursday.
Nuggets 104, Pistons 91 — At Detroit: Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Denver moved closer to a higher playoff seed. Jokic had 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Denver (47-24). The Nuggets improved to 3-0 on a four-game road trip that finishes the regular season.
Wizards 120, Cavaliers 105 — At Washington: Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA’s career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past Cleveland and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th this season.
Jazz 109, Thunder 93 — At Oklahoma City: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and Utah inched closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.