LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s bubble is still working.
The league released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season at Walt Disney World, and the numbers are still perfect. Of the 343 players tested since results were last announced July 29, none has been confirmed positive.
That means no player has tested positive since entering the so-called bubble last month. There were two players who tested positive on arrival at Disney, with neither of those making it out of quarantine and potentially exposing anyone inside the bubble.
“The NBA has done an amazing job, right? They’ve been great,” Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “They’re on us. They’re making us wear our masks. ... We get tested every day. We have to do a health app every day. The NBA is doing all the things that we need to do.
“This whole virus, it’s a lot about self-control, self-discipline as well. I think not only has the league, but I think the players and everyone, they’ve followed through. We got to just keep trying to do that.”
Everyone inside the bubble must fill out a questionnaire on their mobile device each morning, plus measure their temperature and level of oxygen in their bloodstream. Social distancing rules are in place and mask usage — mandated since the start of the rebooted season — has been an even higher priority this week, with the league stiffening some standards and requiring teams to hold meetings with players so they can be reminded to be vigilant.
“There’s absolutely no doubt that the NBA, under the leadership of (Commissioner) Adam Silver, has done a magnificent job of being visionaries in the sense of looking at the big picture and trying to figure out what unintended consequences may appear,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said.
He said players also deserve credit for showing self-discipline.
“I think it’s a great example for the country,” Popovich said.
Jazz 124, Grizzlies 115 — Joe Ingles scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Utah kept Memphis winless in the NBA bubble.
76ers 107, Wizards 98 — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Philadelphia held on to beat Washington despite losing two-time All-Star Ben Simmons to a knee injury in the third quarter.
Nuggets 132, Spurs 126 — Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, and Denver rallied in the fourth quarter to beat San Antonio.
Thunder 105, Lakers 86 — Chris Paul had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Oklahoma City’s victory over poor-shooting Los Angeles.
Raptors 109, Magic 99 — Fred VanVleet had 21 points and 10 assists, and Toronto held on to beat Orlando.