LEBANON, Tenn. — Kyle Busch raced to his 100th career Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, where he won for the fourth time.
Busch won in the Xfinity Series in 2009 and the Truck Series in 2010 and 2011, but the track closed the year he won his last race. The speedway re-opened this weekend and will host its first Cup race today.
Busch led seven times for 123 laps and beat Justin Allgaier in overtime for his third victory in three Xfinity races this season. His 100th win in his 360th career start is a nearly 28% winning percentage.
It might be all said and done after two more Xfinity Series races. Busch doesn’t think Joe Gibbs Racing has sold any Xfinity races yet for him in 2022 and so this year could be his last running his allowed five events a season.
NASCAR only allows Cup drivers to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year and Busch uses all his starts. NASCAR first set the limit at 10 races in 2017, cut it to seven in 2018 and then five last year.
Allgaier finished second and was followed by Harrison Burton, Josh Berry and AJ Allmendinger.
Newgarden earns pole at Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Josef Newgarden insists this season hasn’t been overly frustrating for Team Penske even without a victory to show for it yet.
Perhaps this is the week Newgarden or another Team Penske driver finally breaks through. This is the longest Team Penske has gone without a win to start a season since 1999, and it finished that year winless.
Newgarden earned the pole position for today’s IndyCar race at Road America, by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute, 46.0186 seconds on a road course that extends just over 4 miles and features 14 turns. He will be joined on the front row by Colton Herta. Jack Harvey will start third.
SOCCER
Denmark’s Eriksen makes surprise visit
COPENHAGEN — Christian Eriksen surprised the Denmark team with a visit in the middle of a training session and then gave them all a hug, his teammates said Saturday.
Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside the capital.
The 29-year-old Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s first Euro 2020 game against Finland last Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.
BASEBALL
Twins activate Byron Buxton
ARLINGTON, Texas — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday’s game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain.
Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. Buxton was hitting .370, second in the major leagues, at the time of the injury. He was leading MLB with a .772 slugging percentage.
Blue Jays acquire reliever Barnes from Mets
BALTIMORE — Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller.
Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career. He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado. Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a minor league contract with Toronto in 2018.
SWIMMING
Olympic champ Ervin fails to advance at trials
OMAHA, Neb. — Reigning Olympic champion Tony Ervin failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials Saturday.
Ervin, who went by Anthony when he won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, returned for one more trials at age 40 knowing he had little chance of earning a spot on the team.
He merely wanted to get as far as the final, with hopes of passing the baton to the next generation of sprinters. But Ervin managed only the 23rd-fastest time in the morning heats at 22.61 seconds — 1.21 off his winning time five years ago.
GOLF
British Open to allow 32K each day
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The British Open will admit up to 32,000 fans each day for next month’s tournament at Royal St. George’s, the R&A said Saturday.
The figure was announced after the R&A confirmed the Open would be included in the government’s plan to allow some events, like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, to take place with higher capacities than otherwise permitted under coronavirus rules. Golf’s oldest championship is scheduled for July 15-18.