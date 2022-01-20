GALENA, Ill. — Not even a depleted roster could slow the surging Galena girls basketball team.
The Pirates, hampered by injuries and health protocols, defeated rival East Dubuque for the third time this season, 52-23, Wednesday at Galena High School.
Playing with just five players that see regular varsity action, Gracie Furlong knew she had to step up and be a leader for her team. The freshman phenom erupted for 29 points and was lights out from long range, sinking five 3-pointers.
“I knew coming into the game that we were gonna need someone to do it,” Furlong said. “It’s hard having two of your starters out and not being able to lean on them, but it was fun leading my team and being that person that they could come to.”
With Furlong providing more than enough offense for the Pirates, coach Jamie Watson was proud of the way his role players stepped up to fill the void.
“They did a nice job,” he said. “They picked it up on the defensive end and we got out to a hot start, which was nice. They filled in spots and that’s gonna be the way it is and the way its been for a lot of teams.”
Furlong echoed her coach’s thoughts and praised the way her teammates stepped right in.
“I am very proud of all my teammates,” she said. “No matter if they play JV or varsity, they all stepped up and played a very big role in what they were supposed to do, and I am very proud of them for that.”
Galena (19-3) has won 14 of 15 games and Furlong feels it’s coming together at just the right time.
“We’re getting to that point where we’re becoming that team that we need to be,” she said.
The Pirates’ string of victories also garnered some recognition as they debuted in the latest Illinois Class 1A poll at No. 8.
“I would be willing to bet that none of our kids even know that,” Watson said. “And that’s fine, I like it that way. If they like to feel that we’ve been under the radar, then that’s perfectly fine.”
East Dubuque fell to 4-16 and was led by Anna Berryman’s 10 points.