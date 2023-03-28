IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department will be hosting a free women’s basketball watch party Friday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for its national semifinal game against South Carolina.
Doors (north, south, west) to Carver-Hawkeye Arena will open at 7:30 p.m., one hour before the scheduled tipoff of 8:30 p.m. in Dallas. The university’s clear bag policy will be effect.
Fans attending the watch party will be asked to view the game on the jumbotron from the east side of the arena. Due to construction, access to the arena floor will not be available. Fans can park for free in all Carver-Hawkeye Arena surrounding lots, with no reserved parking.
Additional information can be found at hawkeyesports.com/wbbgameday/.
Head coach Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeyes (30-6) advanced to the program’s second ever Final Four by virtue of wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Georgia in Iowa City, and Colorado and Louisville in Seattle.
Source: Terry to remain Texas coach
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has reached an agreement with Rodney Terry to be the Longhorns’ full-time head basketball coach, taking the interim tag off his title after he led the program to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Texas was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami on Sunday, ending its longest postseason run since 2008. Terry and Texas officials reached the agreement Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
North Carolina’s Love to transfer portal
North Carolina guard Caleb Love says he will enter his name into the transfer portal after three seasons with the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-4 Love announced his decision with a social media post Monday. He had big moments during an unexpected run to last year’s national championship game though he also wrestled with inconsistency for most of his college career.
BASEBALL
Tigers acquire McKinstry from Cubs
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers acquired veteran infielder Zach McKinstry in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
The Tigers sent minor league right-hander Carlos Guzman to the Cubs for McKinstry, a .208 hitter with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in parts of three big league seasons.
The 24-year-old Guzman went 9-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 27 games last year, finishing the season with two appearances for Double-A Erie.
Brewers sign Voit, DFA Hiura
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers signed first baseman Luke Voit and designated Keston Hiura for assignment Monday as part of a flurry of moves they made to prepare for the start of the season.
Voit had arrived in camp on a minor-league deal at the start of spring training but opted out of that contract last week, enabling him to negotiate with other teams. The 2020 MLB home-run leader instead stayed with the Brewers on a one-year, major-league deal that includes a club option for 2024.
The 32-year-old Voit batted .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs and a .308 on-base percentage in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. Voit’s best year came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he batted .277 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 56 games with the New York Yankees.
WRESTLING
Michigan’s Parris wins Hodge Trophy
NEWTON, Iowa — Michigan’s Mason Parris, who went unbeaten while winning the NCAA heavyweight championship, has been named winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s top college wrestler.
WIN magazine on Monday announced Parris received 38 of 64 first-place votes from a panel of retired coaches, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, media members, past winners and fans. Parris went 33-0 this season and earned bonus points in 64% of his wins with 11 falls, three technical falls and seven major decisions.
Three-time national champion Carter Starocci of Penn State finished second in the voting and four-time champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell was third.
FOOTBALL
Ravens QB Jackson requests trade
Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, saying the team “has not been interested in meeting my value.”
In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.
“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson said on Twitter. “Any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.”
