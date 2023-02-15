MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Freshman Connor Essegian scored a career-high 23 points, including 5 of 6 free throws in the final 45 seconds, and Wisconsin held off Michigan 64-59 on Tuesday night despite missing its last 15 shots.

The game started with a minute of silence for the campus shooting at Michigan State that killed three people and wounded five others on Monday night. Michigan was scheduled to play at MSU on Saturday but the game has been postponed.

