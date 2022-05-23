Tim Anderson hit a three-run homer and then put a finger to his lips to silence the booing fans, capping a tumultuous weekend at Yankee Stadium and helping the Chicago White Sox beat New York, 5-0, Sunday night for a doubleheader sweep.
A day after Anderson, who is Black, accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson, who is white, of making a racist remark, the All-Star shortstop didn’t play in the first game. AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking homer off Aroldis Chapman (0-2) in the ninth inning as the White Sox won, 3-1.
Anderson was booed during pregame introductions and prior to each at-bat in the nightcap. He had already hit two singles when he homered over the right field wall with two outs in the eighth. Anderson took a slow trot and put his hands to his lips in a shushing gesture as he rounded the bases. He clapped his hands several times upon crossing home plate and pointed skyward before again making a silencing motion.
Before the five-run eighth, the story was White Sox starter Michael Kopech, who retired the first 17 batters he faced on just 60 pitches before Rob Brantly doubled to left field. Kopech (1-1) allowed just the one hit and two walks while striking out six over seven innings.
Angels 4, Athletics 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani hit a 443-foot leadoff home run and Mike Trout added a solo shot while getting three hits and two RBIs in Los Angeles’ victory over Oakland.
Red Sox 8, Mariners 4 (10 innings) — At Boston: Franchy Cordero hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, lifting surging Boston past Seattle.Trevor Story continued his recent power surge with his fifth homer over the Green Monster in four days.
Orioles 7, Rays 6 (11 innings) —At Baltimore: Rougned Odor had his second game-winning at-bat in three days as Baltimore edged Tampa Bay.
Astros 5, Rangers 2 — At Houston: Jose Altuve hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and a double, José Urquidy tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and Houston defeated Texas.
Tigers 4, Guardians 2 — At Cleveland: Rookie Alex Faedo allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double as Detroit topped Cleveland.
Twins 7, Royals 6 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota’s comeback from a six-run deficit against Kansas City.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 18, Pirates 4 — At Pittburgh: Albert Pujols hit two homers to boost his career total to 683, then caught the warmup tosses when catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the rout. Molina gave up homers to Yoshi Tsutsugo and Jack Suwinski and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals’ three-game sweep. Harrison Bader also homered for the Cardinals, who had a six-run second against Bryse Wilson (0-3).
Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4 — At Chicago: Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel hit consecutive homers against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning, and Chicago edged Arizona to avoid a four-game series sweep.
Nationals 8, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and Washington broke out of its hitting slump in a victory over Milwaukee, which lost Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning.
Phillies 4, Dodgers 3 (10 innings) — At Philadelphia: Max Muncy’s two-run fielding error in the 10th capped a wild late-inning sequence and allowed Philadelphia to beat Los Angeles.
Mets 2, Rockies 0 — At Denver: Francisco Lindor broke a scoreless tie with a single in the sixth inning, Taijuan Walker and three relievers combined on a six-hitter and New York extended its streak of rebounding from losses by beating Colorado.
Padres 10, Giants 1 — At San Francisco:Manny Machado set a career high and matched a franchise record with four extra-base hits, and surging San Diego completed a three-game sweep of San Francisco.
Marlins 4, Braves 3 — At Miami: Sandy Alcantara pitched a six-hitter and Miami beat Atlanta. The 26-year-old-Alcantara (4-2) limited the Braves to three unearned runs and six hits.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 3, Blue Jays 2 — At Toronto: Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep.
