ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital today, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests.
A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Hamlin will continue his rehabilitation with the Bills.
Hamlin is going home after spending two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was transferred to Buffalo on Monday after spending last week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area experienced what doctors called “a remarkable recovery.”
The news came as the Bills returned to practice to prepare to host their division rival Miami Dolphins in a wild-card playoff game on Sunday.
Coach Sean McDermott said it would be up to Hamlin whether he would visit the team.
“His health is first and foremost on our mind a far as his situation goes,” McDermott told reporters. “We’ll welcome him back as he feels ready.”
Tua ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
The Dolphins are preparing for rookie Skylar Thompson to be their starter when they face the Bills for the third time this season. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is working his way back to full strength after dislocating his pinky finger.
Ravens sign LB Smith to 5-year extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.
The 25-year-old Smith was the NFL’s third-leading tackler this season. He came to Baltimore after his tenure with Chicago ended somewhat acrimoniously.
Rhule announces 3 hires to complete staff
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has completed his staff with the additions of Bob Wager as tight ends coach, Rob Dvoracek as linebackers coach and Garret McGuire as wide receivers coach. Wager has been a Texas high school head football coach for more than 20 seasons, most recently at Arlington Martin. Dvoracek and McGuire were previously on Ruhle’s staff with the Carolina Panthers.
BASEBALL
Twins sign off on Correa’s physical, finalize deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn’t create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again.
He passed his physical exam Wednesday and signed a $200 million, six-year contract to return to the Twins, who re-entered the most convoluted free agent negotiations in baseball history after the false starts with the Giants and Mets.
Cubs’ Smyly could earn up to $41.5M
CHICAGO — Left-hander Drew Smyly could earn up to $41.5 million over three years from his contract with the Chicago Cubs if he pitches 150 innings annually, and catcher Tucker Barnhart could raise earnings to $9.5 million under his two-year contract if he becomes a regular starter.
Marlins trade SS Rojas to Dodgers
MIAMI — The Los Angeles Dodgers got their shortstop on Wednesday night, acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jacob Amaya. The teams announced the trade Wednesday night.
Padres, Cruz agree to 1-year, $1M deal
SAN DIEGO — Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz has agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
Davies to Diamondbacks on 1-year deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Zach Davies have finalized their $5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2024. The team announced the deal Wednesday.
TENNIS
Osaka says she’s pregnant, plans return in ‘24
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday.
The former world No. 1 posted what she called “a little life update for 2023” on social media, including a picture of an ultrasound. The 25-year-old Osaka has been dating Cordae, a rapper, for years. She hasn’t played a competitive match since September and withdrew from the Australian Open, which begins Sunday.
