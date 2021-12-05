AMES, Iowa — No. 13-ranked Iowa State hosts top-ranked and defending national champion Iowa at Hilton Coliseum tonight in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series match. The match returns after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
Key storylines: Iowa leads the all-time series, 66-16-2. The Hawkeyes have won 16 straight, 31 of the last 32, and 55 of the last 59 meetings. Iowa has won the last eight meetings in Ames, and has not lost to Iowa State on the road since Dec. 7, 2003 (21-13). Iowa State’s last win in the series was 19-16 on Dec. 5, 2004, in Iowa City … Iowa coach Tom Brands is 15-0 all-time against Iowa State. During that stretch, the Hawkeyes have won by an average of 15.4 points per dual, outscoring Iowa State, 395-164. The slimmest margin of victory over the last 11 meetings was an 19-18 win Iowa City in 2018. The largest margin of victory was 29 points, first a 32-3 win in Iowa City in 2012, and then a 35-6 win in Ames in 2018 ... The defending Hawkeyes are ranked No. 1 in the NWCA Coaches Poll for the 24th consecutive week. The 24-week stretch is the longest since Iowa spent 38 weeks at the top of the rankings from Jan. 15, 2008 until Feb. 23, 2010. (The poll started weekly rankings in 1997. Bi-weekly and monthly rankings started in 1960). Since 1960, the Hawkeyes have appeared at the top spot of the national poll 2016 times … Iowa has won 20 straight overall, the longest active winning streak in the country.