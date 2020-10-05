Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, one of which was set up when Myles Garrett had a strip sack for the third straight game, and Cleveland held on for a 49-38 victory at Dallas to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2001.
Jarvis Landry had his first career touchdown pass in the receiver’s 100th career game, a 37-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. in Beckham’s first multi-TD game with the Browns.
Beckham finished with his first three-score game in nearly five years, capped by a 50-yard run on a reverse after the Cowboys had cut a 41-14 deficit to three points with less than four minutes remaining. He had five catches for 81 yards and two scores.
The Browns ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns despite losing lead back Nick Chubb to a knee injury in the first quarter.
Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23 — At Miami: Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns as Seattle beat Miami. The Seahawks (4-0) have scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2015. Seattle forced Miami to settle for five field goals before the Dolphins finally reached the end zone in the final minutes.
Buccaneers 38, Chargers 31 — At Tampa, Fla.: Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns, all to different receivers, helping the Tampa Bay rally from a 17-point deficit to beat Los Angeles.
Ravens 31, Washington 17 — At Landover, Md.: Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and Baltimore, which took control early and beat Washington. Coming off a humbling loss to Kansas City on Monday night, the Ravens (3-1) built a 21-10 halftime lead.
Saints 35, Lions 29 — At Detroit: Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter, helping short-handed New Orleans overcome a 14-point deficit and beat Detroit.
Bengals 33, Jaguars 25 — At Cincinnati: Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught Joe Burrow’s pass for another score as Cincinnati rolled up 505 yards to beat Jacksonville.
Panthers 31, Cardinals 21 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, and Carolina beat Arizona.
Rams 17, Giants 9 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:56 to play, and Los Angeles grinded out a win in a game marred by a postgame fight between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate.
Bills 30, Raiders 23 — At Las Vegas: Shaking off a second-quarter stinger, Josh Allen threw two touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Buffalo, which opened 4-0 for the first time in 12 years. Stefon Diggs finished with six receptions for 115 yards. Allen completed at least one pass to nine different targets. The Bills average 30.75 points per game.