News in your town

Sports briefs: Iowa State knocks Oklahoma out of top 25

NFL: Vikings get Cookin'

Major League Baseball: No days off puts stress on pitchers in Division Series, LCS

Astros out to 'silence the haters' in ALDS against Athletics

Rays' Kiermaier: `They don't like us, we don't like them'

NFL: Colts' defense too much for Bears

Boys prep basketball: Petitgoue named Wisconsin NFHS Coach of the Year