Giants Vikings Football
The New York Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson stops Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins during the first half of their wild card game Sunday in Minneapolis. The Giants won, 31-24.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — First-year head coach Brian Daboll had his upstart team fully prepared. Daniel Jones played at a level well beyond his experience.

The New York Giants came confidently into Minnesota's raucous stadium and beat the tight-finish masters at their own game.

