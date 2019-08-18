FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talks to reporters during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. The Illini showed signs of turning a moribund team around last year, showing flashes of the defense former NFL coach Smith is known for. Illinois finished 4-8 last season and Smith hopes to take advantage of a soft non-conference schedule to aim for a bowl game.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)