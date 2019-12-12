Kawhi Leonard got his ring, and the Los Angeles Clippers got another win.
Leonard scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, Lou Williams had 18 and the Clippers won their third straight game Wednesday, beating the slumping Raptors, 112-92.
Maurice Harkless scored 14 points and Paul George had 13 as the Clippers evened their road record at 6-6.
Before the game, Leonard received his championship ring from the 2018-19 season, when he helped Toronto beat Golden State in six games for the franchise’s first NBA title.
Following a pregame video tribute, Leonard’s former teammates, along with coaches and team executives, gathered in a circle at center court. As the sold-out crowd roared with approval, Leonard embraced each player in turn before guard Kyle Lowry presented him with his ring. After slipping it on, Leonard raised his arms and waved.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley scored 11 points in 19 minutes before leaving in the third quarter because of a concussion. Beverley collided with Marc Gasol’s shoulder as the Raptors center was setting a screen.
Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, Norman Powell had 22 and OG Anunoby 13 as the Raptors lost for the fourth time in five games and dropped their third straight at home.
Bulls 136, Hawks 102 — At Chicago: Zach LaVine scored 35 points and Lauri Markkanen chipped in 22 to lead Chicago. The Bulls also got 19 from Coby White and 15 from Thaddeus Young. Chicago took a 14-point halftime lead after outscoring Atlanta, 29-19, in the second quarter.
Lakers 96, Magic 87 — At Orlando, Fla.: LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to help Los Angeles beat Orlando. Anthony Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 13 of 14. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points for Los Angeles.
Pacers 122, Celtics 117 — At Indianapolis: Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Indiana rally past Boston. Indiana trailed, 94-84, after three quarters but took the lead for good on the first of Holiday’s two 3-pointers with 4:16 left.
Rockets 116, Cavaliers 110 — At Cleveland: James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as Houston withstood an unexpected scare from Cleveland and held on to beat the free-falling Cavaliers, who have lost eight straight and 14 of 15.
Hornets 113, Nets 108 — At New York: Devonte Graham went off for 40 points to lead Charlotte to victory. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 24.
Jazz 127, Timberwolves 116 — At Minneapolis: Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points. Jeff Teague paced Minnesota with 32 points.