METAIRIE, La. — Saints coach Dennis Allen expressed hope on Monday that Alvin Kamara’s plan to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would help resolve any disciplinary action the star running back might face in connection with his arrest in a February 2022 fight during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

“Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story,” Allen said after the Saints’ sixth practice of training camp at team headquarters.

Recommended for you

The Associated Press