METAIRIE, La. — Saints coach Dennis Allen expressed hope on Monday that Alvin Kamara’s plan to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would help resolve any disciplinary action the star running back might face in connection with his arrest in a February 2022 fight during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.
“Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story,” Allen said after the Saints’ sixth practice of training camp at team headquarters.
“I think part of it is: ‘Let’s get some resolution with where we’re at and move forward.’ I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.”
Recommended for you
Allen said the Saints have yet to receive an indication of if, or when, the NFL could decide on whether to discipline Kamara, who has been among New Orleans’ leaders in yards from scrimmage since 2017, when he was selected as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Broncos WR Patrick injures Achilles
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos braced themselves for a second straight season without their steadiest wide receiver and locker room leader after Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles injury Monday — almost a year after tearing his right ACL at training camp.
The injury happened right in front of head coach Sean Payton, who was watching Patrick make an adjustment from a previous route.
Cowboys RB Jones suspended 2 games
OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones on Monday was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. Jones is eligible to participate in practices at training camp and in preseason games. Jones was on the field Monday as the Cowboys started their second week of camp.
Northwestern hiring Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant
Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz, who has won two straight USFL championships with Birmingham, to a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.
Holtz, the son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, has 17 years of experience as a major college football head coach with East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. He is 119-98 overall and was 64-50 with six straight bowl victories at La Tech before stepping down after the 2021 season.
Nebraska suspends Farmer indefinitely
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer, the team’s second-leading tackler last season, was not on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice Monday and his return was uncertain.
First-year coach Matt Rhule said he suspended Farmer indefinitely. Rhule didn’t disclose the reason other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards.
BASEBALL
MLB pays $185M to settle lawsuit
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has paid its $185 million settlement of a lawsuit by minor leaguers alleging violations of minimum wage laws.
Under terms of the settlement agreed to last year, about 24,000 players from 2009-22 were potentially eligible to share the money, with estimated payments to players averaging in the $5,000 to $5,500 range. MLB said Monday it had transferred the money to JND Legal Administration, which is expected to make the payments by Aug. 14.
Mets trade Canha to Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers continued attempting to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha, the latest veteran to get dealt by the disappointing New York Mets. Milwaukee sent minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis to the Mets.
Reds acquire LHP Moll from Oakland
CHICAGO — The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati’s bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. The Reds led the NL Central by a half-game over Milwaukee heading into play on Monday.
Guardians trade Civale to Rays
CLEVELAND — Despite being just one-half game out of first place in the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians dealt starter Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo, who has been out with a shoulder strain.
Giants get Pollock, Mathias from Seattle
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder AJ Pollock and utility player Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners on Monday in exchange for a player to be named or cash.