The NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale, after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.”
The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday to enlist the investment bank’s services. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.”
That could mean a full sale amid mounting pressure and multiple ongoing investigations — Snyder has said many times he would never sell the team — or bringing on new investors more than 18 months after the Snyders bought out the previous minority owners.
BofA Securities has handled other sales of professional sports teams, including Steve Ballmer buying the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. A message sent to the firm seeking additional comment was not immediately returned.
The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes — a sevenfold increase over the then-record $800 million Snyder paid for the team in 1999. That ranks sixth among the league’s 32 teams and would be more than the $4.65 billion Walmart heir Rob Walton paid for the Denver Broncos earlier this year.
It was not immediately clear how soon a possible sale could happen.
WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C., police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday the young man has been charged with assault with intent to rob, while armed. Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 in northeast Washington near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street.
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have opened a 21-day evaluation window to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. He has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin has died after a lengthy battle with an uncurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing that Judy Whitaker Coughlin died early Wednesday. She was 77.
Coughlin was Jacksonville’s first coach in 1995 before leading the Giants to Super Bowl championships in 2008 and 2012. He revealed last year that his wife had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy.
BASKETBALL
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas has suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season.
The Jayhawks also imposed several recruiting restrictions as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha.
Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.
AMES, Iowa — The No. 8-ranked Iowa State women overpowered Winona State, 104-47, in exhibition on Wednesday night. The Cyclones shot 50 percent from the field.
The Warriors committed 17 turnovers leading to 24 of the Cyclone’s 53 points through the first and second quarters. ISU continued the dominance in the second half, making 19-of-36 field goals.
Ashley Joens became the first to enter double figures on a 3-pointer with 7:08 left in the second and ended the game with 13. Joens was joined in double figures by Stephanie Soares (26), Nyamer Diew (13) and Morgan Kane (11).
Iowa State opens regular season next Monday, Nov. 7, hosting Cleveland State at 11 a.m.
TENNIS
FORT WORTH, Texas — WTA Tour Chairman and CEO Steve Simon says he does not know when women’s professional tennis events will return to China. That includes the WTA Finals, which are supposed to be held there until 2030 but were moved to Fort Worth, Texas, this year.
A year ago, the WTA suspended all tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault. Simon wanted a full and transparent inquiry into her allegations, which has not happened. He told the AP he wants a decision by early next year about whether the WTA will return to China
SOCCER
AMMAN, Jordan — Women’s soccer has been long been neglected in the Middle East, a region that is mad for the men’s game and is hosting the World Cup for the first time later this month in Qatar.
Women’s sports have been held back by lack of financing and by resistance in conservative societies that say it’s not right for girls and women to play. Still, there are signs of momentum and changes in attitude, particularly when governments actively promote women’s sports. Jordan has been a leader, and other countries, including Saudi Arabia, are making their own pushes, even as women face setbacks in places like Afghanistan.
