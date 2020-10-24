MADISON, Wis. — Graham Mertz threw four touchdown passes in the first half to lead Wisconsin to a 45-7 romp over rival Illinois in the first Big Ten Conference football game of the season Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.
Mertz hit Mason Stokke on a 10-yard pass for the only score of the first quarter. He then found Jake Ferguson for TD strikes of 5 and 14 yards and threw a 53-yarder to Danny Davis to put the Badgers ahead, 28-7 at the half.
The Illini’s score came on a 39-yard fumble return by Tarique Barnes to pull Illinois within 14-7.
John Chenal put the Badgers ahead, 35-7, with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Mertz added a 3-yard TD pass to Ferguson, and Collin Larsh hit a 19-yard field goal.