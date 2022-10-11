CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Coinciding with the launch of the university’s boldest and most ambitious fundraising campaign, UNI Athletics has begun their part of the Our Tomorrow campaign focusing on renovations and updates to the UNI-Dome.
The UNI-Dome has been an iconic UNI landmark, a pillar in the community, and the home of UNI Athletics since its opening in 1976. As the facility approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026, UNI Athletics is launching a visionary campaign to keep the UNI-Dome thriving for the next generation.
UNI Athletics plans to renovate and renew the UNI-Dome with a three phase, $50 million campaign starting this fall. The first phase has already begun. Also included in the first phase of renovations is replacing the UNI-Dome’s fabric roof, reconstructing the west entrance and concourse, and providing new and expanded suites.
The current fabric roof is slated to be replaced in the summer of 2023 with a newer and more durable fabric to withstand cold winters and humid summers. The current fabric roof is almost 25 years old and the end of its lifespan. The reconstruction of the west side will provide a new, modern central entrance for visitors.
Phase 2 of the project will include bowl upgrades and structural improvements along with resurfacing the indoor track. Among the bowl improvements included are new seating, wider aisles, handrails and greater ADA seating. New lighting will provide better visibility and energy efficiency throughout the frequent use of the UNI-Dome.
The final phase of the project will include updates to the UNI-Dome sound system and visual identity. The phase will also include updated graphics inside and outside the building. A marquee sign will be installed to show the public what current and future events are taking place.
FOOTBALL
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season.
Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.
Mayfield to miss time with high ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to miss several games, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not yet released details of the injury. P.J. Walker is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Seahawks lose RB Penny for season
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after suffering a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM Monday that Penny suffered the fracture and also has a significant high ankle sprain. The two injuries combined will require surgery that will end Penny’s season after just five games.
BASEBALL
Thomson to remain Phillies manager
ATLANTA — After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff berth in more than a decade, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday.
Thomson earned a new two-year contract to remain as Phillies manager through 2024. The Phillies made the obvious choice to keep the manager who guided an improbable turnaround, one that propelled the club to its first playoff berth since 2011. The 59-year-old Thomson took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29.
Braves sign rookie P Strider to $75M contract
ATLANTA — Even as they prepare for another postseason, the Atlanta Braves are stocking up for the future.
The reigning World Series champions signed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday, the latest in a series of long-term deals for their young core. The signing of Strider, who turns 24 this month, came after just 33 big league appearances.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks claim Tinordi off waivers
DENVER — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday.
The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open the regular season on Wednesday night at Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.