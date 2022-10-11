CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Coinciding with the launch of the university’s boldest and most ambitious fundraising campaign, UNI Athletics has begun their part of the Our Tomorrow campaign focusing on renovations and updates to the UNI-Dome.

The UNI-Dome has been an iconic UNI landmark, a pillar in the community, and the home of UNI Athletics since its opening in 1976. As the facility approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026, UNI Athletics is launching a visionary campaign to keep the UNI-Dome thriving for the next generation.

TH news services

TH news services

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.